The game of Cricket takes the centrestage this week on CNN’s African Voices Playmakers, a magazine programme sponsored by total telecommunications solutions company, Globacom.

The 30-minute expose will be on Eric Dusingizimana, the captain of the South African National Women’s Cricket Team, Suné Luus, the former captain of the Rwandan National Cricket Team, and Craig Ervine, the captain of the Zimbabwean National Cricket Team.

The trio will apprise viewers with details of the sport’s rapid growth on the African continent and their personal efforts geared towards bringing their passion to greater prominence.

Born in 1987, Dusingizimana holds the cricket Guinness World Record, which he established in 2016 for a charitable cause. Luus, 27, is a leg spin bowling all-rounder for the South African national cricket team, he rose to fame for his marathon batting effort in 2016 where he batted for 51 hours non-stop to break a Guinness World Record.

Also, 35-year Craig Ervine old leads Zimbabwe in games involving limited overs.

He is a left-handed hitter who has made his mark in first-class cricket for various Zimbabwean teams in the Logan Cup as well as Test and limited-overs games for the Zimbabwe national cricket team.

African Voices Playmakers will be broadcast Saturday at 9.30 a.m. and Sunday.30, 7:30, 12.30, and 7.30 a.m. The same episode is billed for Monday at 4 a.m. and a 15-minute, two-part repeat on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m.

