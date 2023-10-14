Gallant Graces Foundation, marks int’l day of Girl Child in Lagos

L-r… Counsellor, Assistant Director of Education Queens College yaba, Mrs Olakunle Peters Gladys; Kofo Akinkugbe; Lara Cookey; Both Trustees of Gallant Graces Foundation; President /Founder, Gallant Graces Foundation. Dr (Mrs.) Janet Adetu; Vice Principal (Administration) Queens College Yaba, Mrs Chinyere Okeke; Trustee of the Foundation. Patricia Ojora.

President /Founder, Gallant Graces Foundation. Dr (Mrs.) Janet Adetu; addressing the students.

Cross section of the students, during personal hygiene and personal development initiatives, organised by JSK Consulting group, to mark International Day of the Girl Child.

From left … Media consultant. Betty Egedo. Queen; Head Human Resources, Gallant Graces Foundation. Rabi Amioleme (3rd left) poses with a student who won a prize during a personal hygiene and personal development initiative, Organized by JSK Consulting group. To mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

President /Founder, Gallant Graces Foundation Dr. (Mrs.) Janet Adetu; (middle) poses with (left) Lara Cookey, Kofo Akinkugbe; (right) Both Trustee and Their members poses with the Student, during a personal hygiene and personal development initiative, organised by JSK Consulting group. To mark the International Day of the Girl Child held at Queens College Yaba Lagos on 13/10/2023… PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

