High expectations as Julius Berger sets to execute rehabilitation of Cotonou roads

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has raised the bar in the industry as the company has its sail set for Cotonou, Republic of Benin where it is breaking new grounds with a highbrow contract to rehabilitate and improve access roads and crossings in the burstling commercial city, the company’s Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter who broke the news recently, stated in his Linkedin page that, we embark on a historic journey, stepping into Cotonou, Republic of Benin, with a prestigious contract for the rehabilitation and improvement of access roads and crossings.

Stressing that the delibrate expansion into new territories marks a significant milestone in Julius Berger’s strategic growth plan, he added that the development reinforces our commitment to building a better future through infrastructure beyond Nigeria.

He added that, as we continue to drive our company forward towards our growth aspirations, we take our first steps out of Nigeria, into Cotonou, Republic of Benin, with the award of this contract.

The Managing Director continued, the registration of our regional Branch Office marks a milestone achievement in Julius Berger’s strategic growth planning, building on our history of partnership and progress through enabling infrastructure by extending our impact beyond Nigeria even as he urged all stakeholders saying, together, lets pave the way for progress.

Already, preparations are upbeat at Julius Berger offices in Nigeria and site in Cotonou where the First Site Yard near Godomey and the Second Site Yard for the asphalt plant of the company would be located.

So far, Julius Berger has commenced preparatory work ahead of the actual commencement of the contracts as an engineer in the company remarked that, time is of essence… and the government wants to see action.

Mobilisation too has reached its height with the importation of equipment relevant to the project. As we are today, the needed equipment are being loaded in Julius Berger’s Ijora site while the company’s agents from both Nigeria and Benin Republic are working on relevant Custom clearance.

To underscore its preparation efforts, needed staff including engineers have been hired as well as HSE plan already finalised. To crown it all, a statutory notice to the contractors to proceed has been received from the Beninoise government.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc had in 2022 notified its shareholders, The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that it would be opening a branch office in Benin Republic. In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Cecilia E Madueke, the company stated that the new office will enable Julius Berger respond to the emerging business opportunities along its core line of business, in the Republic and its environs.

In accordance with the announcement, the Board of Julius Berger at its meeting held December 6, 2022 approved the establishment of the branch office to be situated at the parelle “d” de la 3eme tranche de la residence des Ambassades les Cocotiers de la reserve no1 – 12eme Arrondissement Commune de Cotonou, Benin Republic and the appointment of Mr. Alexander and Mr. Christophe Fierens as Branch Representatives.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is a leading Nigerian company offering holistic services covering the planning, design, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings, infrastructure and industry projects.

