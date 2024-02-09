Champion Newspapers Limited
Dr Chiemeziem Nwauwa weds former Dr Linda Onwu in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r ..Dr Chiemeziem Nwauwa his wife former, Dr Linda Onwu; Senator Osita Izunaso, Hon Chike Okafor; Mother of the groom, Dame Dr. Chineze Nwauwa; during their wedding in Lagos on 3/2/2024 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife, Group Managing Director/Editor–in–Chief (CNL) Dr.(Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Dr. Chiemeziem Nwauwa his wife, Dr Linda Onwu; Senator for the Imo West (Orlu) constituency, Osita Izunaso.

L-r… Mrs. Nwanwa her husband Hon. Prince Ugochukwu Nwauwa and Dr Uju Nwanwa.

L-r …Dr Chiemeziem Nwauwa his wife   former ,Dr Linda Onwu; Pastor (Mrs.) Stella Wigwe her husband Pastor Shyngle Wigwe.

L-r … Hon Deacon Chike Okafor ;Prince Okechukwu Igwe  and Hon. Chuka Ama Nwauwa.

L-r… Group Managing Director/Editor–in–Chief (CNL) Dr.(Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Hon. Chuka Ama Nwauwa; Mother of the groom ,Dame Dr. Chineze Nwauwa; Senator Osita Izunaso.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa,  discussing with Pastor Shyngle Wigwe.

L-R… Dr Chiemeziem Nwauwa and his wife former, Dr Linda cutting their wedding cake.

L-r … Dr Chiemeziem Nwauwa his wife former, Dr Linda, poses on the picture.

R-L. Parents of the bride Sir John Onwu and Lady Patricia Onwu.

L-r. Mother of the groom, Dame DrChineze Nwauwa and her daughter, Dr Uju Nwanwa.

L-r …Dr Ebube Nwauwa; Dr Chiemeziem Nwauwa his wife  former ,Dr Linda; Hon. Chuka Ama Nwauwa.

Mother of the groom, Dame DrChineze Nwauwa (middle) poses with friends of the Couple, during the wedding reception of Dr. Chiemeziem Nwauwa his wife former, Dr. Linda, at the waterside Venue Lekki, Lagos, on 3/2/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

