Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja Original natives synergies to boost Education system in the Territory

Helpline Foundation for The Needy in collaboration with the Abuja Original Inhabitants has called for stakeholders’ synergy to improve the management of the education system in the nation’s capital city.

Speaking separately at a one-day town hall meeting at Kuje in Abuja on Wednesday, they said the combined efforts were vital as they would strengthen the level of education across the Six area councils of the territory.

The founder/president of Helpline Foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said the education of Abuja natives must be given a priority to reshape the future of the women, girl child and youth.

Dr. Ahmadu, who was represented by the project manager, Onoja Arome l

said the Foundation is saddled with the responsibility of creating a platform where the natives especially the children will have a meaningful life.

“We are saddled with the responsibility of providing an enabling environment

where women, girl child and youth in the territory and beyond will enhance their livelihood, education and their whole well-being.

“In November 2021 Helpline Foundation received support from Macarthur Foundation to revamp the cultural heritage of the native people of FCT through women empowerment and children, it is the initiative that is still in progress.

“The event is to chart a course for a better future of Abuja original inhabitants which through economic and other reasons have been marginalized in their own territory”

Dr.Ahmadu explained that the meeting would examine the necessary areas, and pressurize offices in-charge to take the education of the natives children as a priority.

One of the speakers and former director FCT Universal Basic Education Board (FCT-UBEB), Dr Adamu Noma called for an overhaul of the entire system to pave way for corrections.

He said the FCT Administration and Area Councils should put renovation and provision of infrastructure as top on its agenda to encourage access to education in rural areas.

Malam Musa Mamman, the education secretary for Gwagwalada Area Council, advocated the setting up of elders education forum, constitution review and school monitoring committee to review the issues holding the FCT education system back.

“Strategic stakeholders must be involved, this means that the government should constitute elders education forum, school monitoring committee as well as review the constitution to capture key areas that need to be place”