Heavy truck crushes motorcyclist to death, several others injured in Osun 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

A commercial motorcyclist, Mukaila Okedowo was, on Monday crushed to death on Monday, by a granite laden truck in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 1:35pm when a granite-laden truck coming from Obaagun and heading to Osogbo lost control of the wheel around Oja-Oba market, infront of the Akinrun palace.

An eyewitness, Wahab Taofeeq, said that truck crushed motorcyclists who packed infront of the Akinrun’s palace, saying one out of the Okada riders died on spot while many others sustained various degree of injuries.

Taofeeq who blamed the incident to dangerous driving said, similar incident has happened twice within the year when the granite laden truck crushed motorcyclists at the same spot.

He said, “About two months ago, a granite-laden truck lose control of the wheel and crushed my brother in law to death. As I am talking to you my sister, who happened to be the wife of the deceased still mourning her late husband.

“I think the authority concerned should help us find solution to this incessant killing of innocent people under the guise of break failure. The drivers of these granite truck don’t always put the lives of other road users into consideration, and they need to be cautioned”, he said.

The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Osun State command, Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the incident, stating that officers were drafted to the scene to maintain law and order.

Adeleke said: “Today 3rd of April, 2023 around 1335hrs, a truck loaded with granite had a brake failure at Oja-oba in Ikirun claimed one life (Mr Mukaila Okedowo) an Okada rider.

“Also many people sustained various degree of injuries while many cars were affected.

“Operatives of NSCDC, NPF and FRSC were deployed to evacuate the remains of the dead to the mortuary, victims to the nearby hospital for prompt treatment also to maintain law and order. “