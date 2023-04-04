Ohanaeze Ndigbo Condoles Orji Uzor Kalu

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed its condolence to former Abia State governor, Sen Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on the death of his first wife, Mrs. Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu.

Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, expressed the profound sentiments of the Igbo socio-cultural group to Dr. Orji Uzor in a press statement issued on Monday.

The message reads:

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide received with a rude shock the news of the death of Mrs. Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu, the wife of the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Although death is an inevitable reality for all mortals, it is the reminisces that we shall forever miss her beauty, charm, warmth, care, passion, and the invaluable services she rendered to humanity while alive that throw us into deep mourning.

“The former First Lady of Abia State, Mrs. Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu has been described variously as a kind-hearted, disciplined, diligent, brilliant, wholesome and virtuous woman of substance; a physician whose skill and expertise found full expression in the United States of America. It is therefore painful that death will strike at the age she should enjoy the rewards of her services to mankind.

“The Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) and indeed all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo share this moment of grief with our brother and son, Orji Uzor.

” While we send our condolences to the Distinguished Senator, the children, and the extended family we also pray to the Almighty to grant the soul of Mrs. Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu an eternal rest in his bosom.”

“Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.”