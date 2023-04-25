Gwarinpa violent clash: Maikalangu asks residents to remain calm

….Says security agency, AMAC on top of the situation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council Christopher Maikalangu Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu has called for calm amidst a violent clash that has left many injured in Gwarimpa District of the nation’s capital Abuja.

In a statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki, the chairman appealed to all residents of the district to remain calm and law abiding.

He gave the assurance that security agencies were already looking into the situation and that peace will be fully restored.

He warned persons against taking the law into their hands and perpetrating any acts of violence.

The chairman called on traditional and religious leaders to also intervene and ensure there was peace within the area.

The government condemns in strong terms this unfortunate situation and commiserates with the affected citizens and their families, and others that lost their property and valuables.

“The government, therefore, wishes to categorically warn citizens against mob action. No one will be allowed to conduct themselves in an arbitrary manner. Impunity has no place in this Council.

“There are designated agencies vested with the duty of law enforcement, and citizens cannot usurp their roles; rather it is the duty of all citizens to report infractions of the law and help to prevent or detect crime. There can be no recourse to self-help.

“Only constituted authorities and security agencies have the statutory right and the constitutional mandate to enforce compliance to the law. Every resident of AMAC.