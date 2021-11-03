Gunmen abduct two UniAbuja Profs., others

.Attack under Buhari’s security precincts, shocking -PDP

.FCT Minister condemns attack

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja, and FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Two professors were among those abducted when armed men on Tuesday morning stormed the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Abuja at the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was gathered that six people were abducted in the attack which happened around 1am.

Those abducted were Prof. Bassey Ubom (including his son and daughter), Prof. Obanza Malam, Sambo Mohammed and Dr. Tobit.

The university’s spokesman, Habib Yakoob, when contacted confirmed the incident.

Also, the information was shared on the official Facebook page of the university.

The information read, “Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the university in the early hours of today.

“Our safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, mobilised to secure the quarters.

“We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted by the evil men.

“Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return. A sad day for us, indeed! ”

The police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments.

In its reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Tuesday’s attack on the University of Abuja by bandits, who abducted four staff members and some children in the institution

The party describes the attack as cowardly and demanded an unconditional release of the victims to reunite with their families members.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the banditry which occurred within the precincts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s immediate security purview, just 16 kilometers from the Aso Presidential Villa, as shocking and further shows the helplessness and failures of his administration.

“With this act of banditry in Abuja, Nigerians expect President Buhari, in line with his promise to lead from the fronts, to straightaway give himself a “marching order” to rescue the victims, just as gives to others whenever there are cases of security failures in commands outside of his security precincts”

The PDP however charged the security agencies not to relent in the face of the failures of the Buhari administration but rise up to the occasion, track down the bandits and rescue the victims.

The party laments the persistent insecurity in the nation and urged all the citizens to be at alert and assist security agencies in their genuine efforts to secure the country under an incompetent administration.

The PDP urges Nigerians to continue to pray for the safety and freedom of all compatriots languishing in their abductors den, while tasking governments at all levels to rise up to the occasion and device more efficient strategies of securing our nation.

Also, following the report of the invasion of the staff quarters by a number of gunmen in the early hours of today Tuesday, 2nd November, 2021, FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has urged security agencies to ensure that the six people abducted are rescued from their abductors.

Meanwhile, patrol teams of Security personnel made up of the Military, Police, Local Vigilante and the University Security officials, are currently on the trail of the hoodlums from the University of Abuja staff quarters at Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council.

While condemning the attack on the University Community, Malam Bello said that concerted efforts are being made to provide adequate security for all institutions of learning in the Territory.

The Minister assured members of the University community that the Government would do all that is necessary to ensure the safe return of the abductees.

He also called on members of the public to always support and cooperate with the security agencies, whenever the need arose.