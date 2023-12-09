Gun attack: Shaibu visits injured Sunshine FC players, pays hospital bill

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has expressed displeasure over the recent armed robbery attack on players and officials of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure.

The Deputy Governor who visited the players weekend at their camp, to interact with the team and officials, shared a similar unfortunate experience that propelled the Edo State Government to reform the sports sector under his watch.

According to him, “when we had this similar experience that left many of our Bendel Insurance players with different degrees of injuries, we had no choice than to change and rebrand our sports in Edo State”.

” Players welfare and salaries were accorded top priority, including the team going by air to meet engagement anywhere that is more than four hours by road. This has helped to boost their morale”, Shaibu added.

Shaibu, who has maintained a regular check on the injured kits manager at the hospital, paid the hospital bill. He also gave financial support to the traumatized players, while admonishing them not to be deterred in their scheduled match against his team, Bendel Insurance on Sunday.

In their separate remarks, Sunshine Stars FC Chairman, Prince Babatunde Ogunja, Team Manager, Mr Seun Betiku and Captain, Abe Sunday – all appreciated the Deputy Governor for his kind gesture.

The Deputy Governor, however, prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, the traumatised players and other officials of the club.

Recall that Sunshine Stars FC players and officials were attacked on Thursday by unknown gunmen along the Lagos-Ore-Benin highway, on their way to Benin to honour a premier league match engagement against Bendel insurance FC slated for Sunday.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng