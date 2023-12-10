Akpabio @61: Akwa Ibom Governor eulogizes Senate President

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has eulogized the leadership qualities of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, saying he has demonstrated a visionary, collaborative and result-driven disposition to leadership.

Speaking at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday during the grand reception in honour of the Senate President on his 61st birthday celebration, the Governor observed that Akpabio’s life has been a blessing to humanity especially to Akwa Ibom State where he served as Executive Governor from 2007 to 2015.

He said his visionary, collaborative and result-driven approach to leadership engendered the uncommon transformation of the State, giving Akwa Ibom many enduring legacies including the magnificent stadium – venue for the grand reception.

“Today, Akwa Ibom is a conference destination in Nigeria. Senator Godswill Akpabio achieved very many uncommon exploits and made tremendous efforts in the development of the state. This stadium is one of such legacies,” he acknowledged.

Eno maintained that Akwa Ibom people have united irrespective of political and ethnic backgrounds to celebrate the icon and beseech him to continue being a good ambassador of the state.

“You are up there as Senate President, you will bring things from the top; we (those in Akwa Ibom) will gather from the floor, we will put all the dividends together for the benefit of Akwa Ibom State.”

The Governor also hailed President Bola Tinubu for supporting the emergence of Akpabio as Senate President, and also the President for relating with Nigerians irrespective of political lines.

“The President recently took me to an international conference despite not being a member of his political party,” he recalled.

Governor Eno wished Senator Akpabio many more years in good health.

