Guber election: PDP leads in 17 Rivers LGAs

The Peoples Democratic Party is leading in 17 of the 23 local government areas of Rivers State from the results of the governorship election so far collated in the state.

The main opposition party All Progressives Congress has maintained a distant second, while the Social Democratic Party is maintaining the third position followed by the Labour Party.

The State Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurum, Delta State, Prof Akpofura Rim-rukeh, received the 17 LGA collated results from the various collation officers and electoral officers.

Rim-rukeh at exactly 6 pm on Sunday adjourned collating of results till Monday after calling for the next available result from any of the remaining councils without response.

He stated, “If there are no other results ready from the other local governments, I will close collation for today.

“Collation of results will resume on Monday.”

The LGAs so far collated are Tai, Opobo Nkoro LGA, Gokana LGA, Ogu/Bolo, Eleme, Ikwerre, Oyigbo, Etche, Khana, Andoni, Bonny, Ahoada East, Okrika,

The others are Abua-Odual, Emuoha and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni respectively