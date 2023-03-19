POSN demands cancellation of Rivers, Lagos and Imo election results over widespread irregularities

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the results of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held on Saturday in Rivers, Lagos and Imo states over widespread irregularities.

The group in a statement issued on Sunday lamented how the ruling parties in Rivers, Imo and Lagos states perpetrated mind-boggling electoral malpractices, voter intimidation and suppression of the will of the people in a desperate bid to win the elections at all cost.

POSN called for a repeat of the polls in the three affected states, warning that any attempt by INEC to uphold the tainted election results would mean foisting unpopular candidates on the people, which could lead to anarchy.

The statement signed by Great Imo Jonathan of POSN’s Director of Strategic Communications, reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the irregularities, malpractices and voter suppression that characterized the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers, Imo and Lagos states on Saturday.

“From the evidence available to us, it is obvious that the conduct of the elections in the aforementioned three states did not comply with the Electoral Act. It would pose immense danger to our democracy if the results of the elections are upheld by INEC.

“From available evidence and testimonies of independent observers, many voters perceived to be voting against ruling parties in the affected states were chased away from the polling units, while the snatching of ballot boxes at the strongholds of the opposition was the order of the day.

“As a country, the process of electing our leaders must be free and fair so that the political office holders can be answerable to the electorate.”

“We, therefore, demand the cancelling of the results and holding of fresh elections in Rivers, Lagos and Imo states so that INEC may not be seen as a perpetrator of evil and supporter of electoral illegality. Anything short of this could be an invitation to anarchy,” POSN said.