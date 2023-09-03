Group Faults Sponsored Falsehood Against FCTA Permanent Secretary

…urges FCT Minister, Wike to ignore ‘Dark Agents of extreme falsehood’

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Those spreading lies and fabricating allegations against the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola have been charged to convert their brains and energy to more fruitful and meaningful ventures that will help move Abuja city forward.

In particular, they were enjoined not to distract the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike , who from day one has left no one in doubt over his noble intentions to rid the city of Illegalities and ensure massive infrastructural development.

The Coordinator, Pro-Impact Initiative, Dr Osamudiamen Isokpehi made this call while briefing journalists over the weekend in Abuja to shed light on the allegations.

Responding to a write up titled: ‘ WHY FCT PERM SEC MUST BE SACKED AND ARRESTED NOW’ credited to one Babalola Tajudeen which was being circulated online alleging unfounded misconducts against the Permanent Secretary of the FCT Administration, Dr Isokpehi noted that his organization after studying the write up was of the view to leave it in the bin of falsehood where it was from and still remain, but resolved to respond for the sake of well meaning residents, Saying, there is the need to state the truth and set the record straight.

Dr Isokpehi pointed out that contrary to ‘satanic lies’ that Dr Olusade plotted the removal of his predecessor Sir Christian Ohaa whom he still maintain a cordial relationship with to date, he was posted to the FCTA during a major reshuffle mention of Permanent Secretaries which was approved by the then President.

He reminded those behind the write up that it was on August 28, 2020 that President Muhammadu Buhari redeployed Sir Ohaa from FCTA to The Ministry of Power and brought Olusade to the FCTA in an exercise that saw the redeployment of 13 permanent secretaries and deployment of the 12 new permanent secretaries who were sworn in two day before.

According to to him, the posting was contained in a circular signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The circular, marked HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/V.III/39, is dated August 28, 2020.

He added that, “ we believed strongly that it was this same elements who never gave Sir Christian Ohaa peace during his days as permanent secretary as they dragged him to Berekete Radio and continue to write series of petitions against him when the former minister, Muhammed Musa Bello was reappointed in 2019. Lest we forget , They also wrongly accused Sir Ohaa Of employing only his kinsmen from Enugu state , which was easily proven to be false. They also demanded his removal and called for him to be probed. Now they are in another mission to do what they know how to best”

On allegation that the permanent secretary unilaterally employed 10,000 staff in three years thus raising the total number of FCTA staff to 40,000, Dr Isokpehi said, “the enemies of the permanent secretary failed to cross check their facts before circulating the falsehood.

Records at the Human Resource department of the FCTA have it that FCTA total staff strength currently stands at 32,201 as at August 2023. This we believe, was contained in the handing over notes presented to the new minister.

“The record shows that the staff strength was initially 32,703 as at December 2020 rose to 32,831 in June , 2021 and steadily came down with efficiency to 32,201 by August this year”.

Dr Isokpehi stressed that the FCTA administration is too complex for anyone even the president of the nation or the minister holding it in trust for him to employ mainly people from his village, state, region or religious group as alleged by the ‘crafters of fallacies’.

Also speaking on alleged award of Multi billion naira contract, Dr Isokpehi pointed out that, “ the ignorance of the writer or his pay masters was too obvious. contracts from N100 million and above are presented in Memo to the Federal Executive Council for approval by the minister. There is obviously no way a permanent secretary would award such contract(s)”. He insisted that all the permanent secretary did within the period when the former minister left and when Mr Wike assumed duty was to keep Abuja running which did not go down well with those who want the city to come to a halt.

On Land allocation, he reminded the writer that, “ the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola who is a well breed Bureaucrat knows that it is only the minister who can allocate land and so he did not get himself into what is not in his powers. Even as chairman of the FCT land allocation committee , the permanent secretary knows his role is largely advisory as the final decision remains with the minister who oversees the city on behalf of the president and commander in chief”

On Revenue harmonisation between FCTA and the Six Area Councils of the Territory, he argued that, “ even the blind knows that issues of multiple taxation and unauthorized tax collectors and consultants across the city have been a major challenge.

This the permanent secretary moved to solve and he deserves applause. Sadly those who see nothing good in noble deeds are calling for his head. Reports have shown increased in revenue generation, blockage of leakages and orderliness in revenue collection “

The group, however, called on the FCT Minister to disregard such write ups describing their crafter(s) as professional liars. They warned the minister to remember how these sets of people almost crucified the current permanent secretary’s predecessor when he was in office and repeated same to the immediate past FCT minister as soon as he left the office.