Grand finale: Pastor Chris prays for families on Healing Stream Live Healing Services

“By Sunday, we’re going to pray specially for all families. We’re going to pray specially for your family.”

With these words, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on the first day of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services hinted of the special prayer session for families to round up the three-day miracles packed event today.

The ongoing July 2022 Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is reaching men, women, children, and families right in their homes, cities, and nations all over the world while God’s presence has been mighty, as the impact is ever increasing, with each day eclipsing the previous.

Also, there is a special package in today’s service for families; including your family.

According to Christ Embassy, everybody is expected to be involved and urged participants to “tell everyone you know and have them ready to participate from the beginning of this special service”.

“When we meet and start praying, something significant that God has planned for you will take place, ” says Pastor Chris, underscoring that prayers of faith always receive answers.

Elaborating on the announcement during yesterday’s session of the Healing Streams, Pastor Chris intimated that today, “Is going to be a big day. In your homes you’re going to celebrate because we’re going to pray for all the families around the world.” What a way to wrap up the month of July!

“This will be an extraordinary and significant event in the lives of people across the globe. So, tell everyone, get your friends to get their families and loved ones prepared to receive all God has planned for them. None should miss it, so devote the next few hours to telling the untold. This special service starts at 3pm GMT+1 while people can participate at www.healingstreams.tv.

Meanwhile, a review of Day 2 of the July 2022 edition of Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris has shown that the phenomenal experience of Day 1 of the event set the second day for a whole new level.

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services began at 3:00pm GMT +1 with the Loveworld Singers taking the lead in a sonorous session of praise which spurred people around the world singing songs of worship to Jesus Christ the King.

Also, Pastor Deola Phillips began the service with these words: “We are the expression of God’s Word spoken of old; they are now manifest in us. The glory of God is seen all over the world through the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.”

After a session of prayers, she shared thoughts on the love of God, expounding on Pastor Chris’ teachings from Day 1, read from Jeremiah 29:11 and reminded the global audience of God’s thoughts towards humanity; thoughts of peace, divine health, and prosperity.

She passionately spoke words of faith to all who expect miracles adding: “Today, this meeting is put together just for God’s purpose to be fulfilled in your life. You will be well today. You will be strong today. You will experience the peace of God today. You will experience the joy of his salvation today. Only believe.”

Still building expectations, she shared remarkable testimonies from the publicity campaigns that led to the Healing Streams even as she disclosed that during one of the outreaches held by a team in India, a minister cast out devils from a woman who had been possessed for 35 years. “Today, the woman is sound and free”, she added.

Rev. Tom Amenkhienan, a senior minister at the Healing School, spoke on the impact of Day 1 of the Healing Streams and described the service as Heavenly.

“This edition of the Healing streams Live Healing services has been so remarkable. This is the ministry of the Sprit in our day. So, today, you’re going to take advantage of God’s will for you. You will experience the peace and joy of salvation today,” he said.

He also shared astonishing testimonies, among which was that of Rajani, a Canadian who was unable to bend or lift her hands for four years. “The power of God surged through her during the service; now she can bend and lift her hands without pain”, he stated.

Similarly, for the next segment, Rev. Ray Okocha took calls from healing centres across the world. Joining live to relate their experience so far and expectations were participants from Mexico and Poland.

A participant from Poland was healed from knee problems which had lasted for 20 years.

Concluding the segment, Rev. Ray emphasized this: “For you out there, you are next in line for a miracle. Healing is yours today.”

Evang. Dr. Eddy Owase welcomed live testifiers on set to share testimonies of divine healing.

Rajashri was diagnosed of stage 4 breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy, radiation, series of medication, and mastectomy. This condition rendered her helpless; unable to eat, walk, or even move. Participating in the March 2022 Healing Streams Live Healing Services, she was made whole.

For her part, Zoey Ebinum was diagnosed of atopic dermatitis at 8 months old which caused rashes and scars on her skin for years. But this came to an abrupt stop after her parents participated in the Healing Streams.

Admonishing everyone awaiting their miracle, Evang. Eddy said, “Wherever you are, your moment has come. The hour has come and you are next on the line. That same power that healed all the testifiers is present right where you are and you’ve got to take your healing. Get ready. It’s your time, it’s your moment!”

As the melodious Loveworld Singers sang, there was an atmospheric change when Pastor Chris arrived and began ministering to the sick.

Meleni from the USA received healing from umbilical hernia, multiple fibroids and cramps. A lady in the United Kingdom was healed of menorrhagia. Three years of bleeding came to an end as Pastor Chris ministered while from China, Wang was healed from a 14-year-long back and neck pain.

There was also a flow of healing streams, as the weak were strengthened, lumps and swellings disappeared, and pains ceased.

The man of God, Pastor Chris, continued with the ministration of the Word. Teaching from 1 John chapter 5, he pointed out that, “God has given us eternal life.”

In his words, “Eternal life doesn’t just mean life that doesn’t stop. It is the term that qualifies the God-life — the type of life that God has. God has given us eternal life; the Bible is true. The claims and prophecies in the bible are true.”

As the service came to an end, Pastor Chris gave insights on what to expect at the grand finale saying, “Tomorrow (Sunday) is going to be big. In your home, you’re going to celebrate because we’re going to pray for all the families around the world. We’re going to pray for everybody, we’re going to pray you, and we’re going to pray for the nations.”

“This final session will transcend everything that has gone before. Don’t miss the opportunity for a life-transforming experience. Participate in today’s climactic episode at www.healingstreams.tv.

Also, visit www.healingstreams.tv/virtual to share this beautiful experience with your online communities”.

For a better society