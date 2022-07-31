DSS arrests Boko Haram leader in Ogun

DSS spokesman neither denied nor confirmed the arrest of the Boko Haram leader.

There was anxiety in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, following the arrest of a suspected Boko Haram leader.

The suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Daily Trust, citing a reliable source, reported that the suspected Boko Haram leader was arrested at Ijaye area of Abeokuta.

The source said the suspect initially put up a resistance before bowing to the superior power of DSS operatives.

The operation was carried out at night, the source told the newspaper.

The suspected terrorist reportedly arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, took up security job at Ijaye, while gathering intelligence for terrorist attacks.

Security source said he moved to Abeokuta to set up terrorists’ cell for kidnapping and terror attacks.

And following intelligence gathering, the gun-wielding security operatives stormed his hideout and picked him up.

“It was not an easy ride. Intelligence and the grace of God were sufficient for the operatives. There are still many of them around, but we are on top of our game,” the source said.

The medium gathered that suspect is still in the DSS custody.

The development comes amid the reports of the alleged plan of terrorists to attack some states in the South-West.

When Daily Trust contacted the DSS Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, he neither denied nor confirmed the arrest.

“No comment,” he said while responding to a text message from the news medium.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was not aware of any arrest.

–Daily Trust

For a better society