Govs Bagudu, Sule pivotal to existing peace in Nigeria – PGF

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Abdullahi Sule respectively for their commitments to the development and strengthening of the All Progressive Congress (APC) The Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF) has praised the Governors of Kebbi and Nasarawa and Abdullahi Sule respectively for their commitments to the development and strengthening of the All Progressive Congress (APC) In separate statements, the governors elected under the umbrella of the APC credited the duo with ensuring unity not only in the party but the nation at large.

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello who is the treasurer of the forum disclosed this in statements signed by him and the Chairman of the forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu. The statement signed by Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello on behalf of PGF celebrated the Kebbi State governor and chairman of the forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu at his 60th birthday. “We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of our party, All Progressives Congress APC.

“Under the leadership of our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, we acknowledge your initiatives to ensure sustained unity among our team of Progressive Governors. Recognising that the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance, as our Chairman, you have been able to inspire us to come up with initiates to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria. “We rejoice with His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on this special day. We also reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”, Bello said in a message to Gov. Bagudu.