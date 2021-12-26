Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian forces arrest IPOB ESN leader in Enugu

Latest News
By Peter
0 33

The Nigerian Army and other agencies have arrested Godwin Nnamdi, a leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Nnamdi, described as “notorious” was apprehended in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

A statement on Sunday by Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the troops of 82 Division led the operation.

Nnamdi was caught during the raid at a IPOB/ESN camp located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East LGA.

The joint forces engaged the dissidents in a fire fight. They took to their heels, leaving behind their wanted leader.

One AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset among others, were recovered.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya has commended the government operatives for the success.

Yahaya charged them “to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their area of responsibility”.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5569 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Free train ride: Osun has contributed significantly to rail…

Don’t join strikes, FG charges newly-inducted doctors

Police confirm arrest of Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu

COAS orders release of female soldier who accepted NYSC…

1 of 673

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More