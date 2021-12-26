Champion Newspapers Limited
Police confirm arrest of Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu

The police have arrested the 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu.

Nwosu, a son-in-law to former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, was picked up on Sunday.

It was initially thought that the politician was kidnapped by armed men.

In a statement, Imo Police Command Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, confirmed Nwosu was in custody.

The Chief Superintendent said the announcement was to allay fears about his Nwosu’s whereabouts.

Abattam further appealed to the general public “to always shun fake news”.

It was gathered that the one time Chief of Staff to Okorocha was arrested in connection with a case being probed.

 

 

