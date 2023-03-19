Governorship elections: APC retains Kwara, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji with agency reports

As the election results of the 2023 governorship continue to trickle in, the All Progressives Congress party has been able to retain the following states Kwara, Ogun, Gombe and Katsina

Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman has won re-election as the governor of Kwara State for a second term in office.

Abdulrazaq, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, emerged as the winner of the Saturday governorship election held in the state by polling 273,424 votes to beat his closest rival, Yaman Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 155,490 votes in the election.

Announcing the results at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Ilorin on Sunday, the returning officer for the state governorship election, Professor Isaac Itodo, who is the Vice-Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Makurdi, declared AbdulRazaq as the winner of the election having scored majority votes in the election.

AbdulRazaq won in all 16 local government councils in the state. He won in Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Offa, Oyun, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Oke-Ero, Ekiti, Patigi, Edu, Kaiama and Baruten local governments.

Also, in Abeokuta ,the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun has been declared winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale made the announcement at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adebowale who was flanked by the state Residence Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Niyi Ijalaye declared Abiodun the winner of the election after the collation of results from all the 20 Local government areas of the state.

Abiodun was declared the winner after winning 12 Local government areas, while his closest rival, Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in eight local government areas.

Abiodun defeated Adebutu with 13,915 votes.

Abiodun polled a total of 276,298 votes, while Adebutu scored 262,383 and the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye garnered 9, 4754 votes.

Declaring Abiodun the winner of the election that, the state Returning officer said, “That Abiodun Adedapo Oluwaseun, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declare d winner and is returned elected”.

The PDP, has however called for re-run election in polling units where elections were cancelled.

The party submitted a petition to INEC through its state collation agent, Sunkanmi Olajide.

The party accused the APC of using thugs to disrupt elections in some polling units in the state, claiming that, the total number of cancelled votes was higher than the lead of margin.

The party said, “You will recall that the Commission is aware of the level of thuggery planned and orchestrated by the All Progressive Congress to unleash mayhem in some polling units across the state to destabilise innocent voters from freely exercising their voting rights as a result of planned and well executed action.

“We are aware that the principle of margin of lead as established by the Commission in Section

24(3) is in effect, affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up. Therefore, a re-run in appropriate to address this injustice.

“We therefore implore the Commission to evoke this principle and declare this election inconclusive.”

But, reacting to the demand of the party, the state collation officer said, the claim of the party was at variant with the record of results collated.

Meanwhile, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commended the people of the state for renewing his mandate for another term of four years, just as he remarked that “Power Belongs to God.”

Abiodun described his victory as heart-warming, and a “further proof that no man can play God or stop what God has ordained”

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin on Sunday, said though the election was keenly contested, his reelection came to him as a sign of good faith and a vote of confidence in his Administration by the people, assuring that his second term would usher in more goodies of democracy.

He said his victory is a further challenge to deliver on the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC), even as he promised that he would continue with the government of inclusiveness that has been the hallmark of his Administration in the last four years.

While commending the people for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the polls, the governor equally lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media and other relevant stakeholders for ensuring an atmosphere which enabled peaceful elections.

Abiodun also thanked the party leaders, stalwarts and members of the APC in the state, who worked assiduously for the party’s victory, assuring them that he would continue to keep the flag of the party flying, by continuing to deliver good governance across the state.

The governor called on the opposition and well-meaning individuals in the state to join hands with him in order to move Ogun State to a higher pedestal.

He reiterated his Administration’s commitment to principle of equity, fairness and justice, maintaining that his Administration would not be characterized by favouritsm, nepotism and lopsidedness in situating developmental projects in all the four zones and three senatorial districts of the state.

According to Abiodun, in his second term, he “shall ensure the completion of several projects, aimed at improving the standard of living of the people and the economic prosperity of the state from the unparalleled success already recorded”.

He promised to be inclusive participatory, transparent, accountable, fair and not develop any part of the state at the expense of the other, the statement concluded

Similarly, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State in North-East Nigeria and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election has been declared winner of the poll.

Yahaya of the APC scored 342,821 to defeat his close contender, Mohammed Jibrin Barde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 233,131.

Ahmed Mailantarki of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came third with votes 19,861 while Keftin Amuga of the Labour Party (LP) scored 1,753.

Governorship elections were held in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states on Saturday. The governorship and state assembly elections were held a week later than initially scheduled after a court case forced INEC to move them forward.

Eight of the 36 states — Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun, and Ondo — have governorship elections “off-season” due to litigations and court judgements.

In alphabetical order, the 28 states where governorship elections were on March 18 are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

Of the 28 states, 11 serving governors including Yahaya sought reelection while 17 outgoing governors are in the final weeks of their constitutional two-term limits of eight years, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda has emerged winner of the Saturday, March 18 governorship poll.

Dikko, a former director of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, polled 859,892 votes to beat Garba Yakubu Lado of PDP, who scored 486,620 votes.

Prof. Ma’azu Abubakar Gusau, Returning Officer for Katsina governorship poll, however, is yet to officially announce the result.

Also, Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been re-elected.

He was declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday in Damaturu.

Announcing the result, Professor Umar Pate, the returning officer at the election, said that Mai Mala Buni of APC scored a total of 317,113 votes to defeated his closest opponent, Alhaji Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that polled 104,259 votes.

Garba Umar of New Nigerian People’s party (NNPP) polled 14,246 votes to come third.

The returning officer after announcing the votes of the candidates, said: “I Professor Umar Pate hereby certify that Mai Mala Buni, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of the votes, is hereby declared winner of the election”.

However, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 18 Governorship election in Oyo State.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, also the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, made the declaration on Sunday afternoon at the INEC State Headquarters in Ibadan.

Makinde floored his closet rival, a serving senator, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having won in 31 local government areas of the state, leaving only two to his opponent.

Bamire declared that Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Folarin, who scored 256,685 votes.

The Returning Officer, declaring the final results, said, “Seyi Makinde having polled the highest number of votes in the election, was returned elected as Governor of Oyo State”.

He, also, said that the candidate of Accord, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, came third with 38,357 votes.

While Makinde won in 31 local government areas, Folarin won in Irepo and Orelope Local Governments.

In his reactions, Makinde said he was overwhelmed.

He, however, thanked the people of the state for the confidence reposed in his administration.

Makinde also thanked his friends, political associates and everyone that supported his aspiration in one way or the other.

He promised to work harder for the people of the state in his second tenure.

NAN reports that 16 registered political parties contested the governorship election in the state, some of the candidates, however, dropped their ambition few days to the election, to align with either of the three main contenders.

The margin of defeat is 307,071 votes.

In Uyo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the governorship election held on March 18.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, Vice Chancellor, Nigerian Maritime University, Delta, announced the results at on Sunday in Uyo.

Adigio said Eno won in 29 out of 31 Local Government Areas of the state to defeat Sen. Bassey Akpan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

He said that the PDP candidate scored 354,348 votes, beating closet rival, of Young Progressive Party (YPP), who got 136,262 votes.

He also said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 129,602 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 12,509 votes while Labour Party (LP) scored 4,746 votes.

Adeleke celebrates as PDP wins 25 out of 26 Osun assembly seats

.Rejoice not, your victory is temporary –APC

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has expressed gratitude to the people of the state and celebrated the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded state assembly election.

The PDP had won 25 state constituencies of the 26 seats leaving one to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The constituencies won by PDP were: Ayedaade, Ifelodun, Ila, Ifedayo, Ifelodun/Orolu, Odo-otin, Olorunda, Osogbo, Atakunmosa East&West, Ife-central, Ife-east, Ife-north, Ife-south, Ilesa east, Ilesa west, Obokun, Oriade, Ayedire, Ede-north, Ede-south, Egbedore, Irewole/Isokan, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Ejigbo while Boripe/Boluwaduro was clinched by APC.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Governor Adeleke celebrated the chain of victories the PDP had secured in Osun state from July 16, 2022 to February 25th, 2022 and that of Saturday, March 18th, describing the outcomes of the elections as “complete embrace of PDP by Osun people for good governance and responsive leadership.

“My good people of Osun state, you have honored me and my party with another remarkable victory at the assembly elections. You have passed an excellent vote of confidence in my administration and my party by a series of electoral mandates in the last three elections. I went round the state with my scorecard under 100 days and you responded by endorsing my party’s candidates for legislative offices.

“You listened to my request for assembly members of my party who will work with me to deliver our five point agenda. Your trust in me to deliver on our election promises have been expanded and strengthened. Your verdict on my performance is loud and clear- you have approved of our people-focussed governance and our demonstrated will to resolve all outstanding challenges inherited from the previous administration.

“I have come to say a big thank you. We will not take your approval, endorsement and solid backing for granted. Myself and my team will rededicate ourselves to the urgent task of state building, of service delivery and of delivery of dividends of democracy.

The governor however, extended hands of fellowship and brotherhood to the opposition, saying “join me to build a new Osun state. I urge all lovers of democracy to enter the Imole train.

“Osun people need all, within and outside her political class, to unite for state development. You will find in me a listening and responsive State Chief Executive. Our administration will remain committed to an open, consultative, inclusive and transparent governance.

“We will govern with fear of God under rule of law for the collective interest of all Osun people irrespective of political or religious affiliations. Let all rest assured that there is no victor, no vanquished,” he stated.

Reacting to the election outcome and PDP’s celebration, the All Progressives Congress, APC noted that the assembly election in the state was characterised by violence, attacks, maiming, suppression, intimidation, bullying, browbeating, bullyragging and scaring of the voters of the APC extraction by PDP’s thugs.

The APC told the governor not to rejoice too much over the victory as it doesn’t change his status as a sacked Governor by virtue of the tribunal judgment delivered in January.

In a statement by the state Acting chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal on Sunday, the party argued that the PDP fraudulently cleared many of the seats in the Assembly.

Lawal queried that in what capacity was the governor extending olive branch to the opposition.

He said, “It is too early for the obviously belligerent Governor Adeleke to rejoice over the blood-and-sweat victory of the candidates of his party in yesterday’s elections across the state as the metaphorical legs of their buried dead body which the unmerited victory earned the questionable candidates of his party, majority of whom are certified Yahoo Yahoo practitioners, have been exposed.

“My party will not relent its efforts in bailing out the innocent people of the state from the throats of political vampires, buzzards, cretins and sleazebags who have invaded and raided the political sphere of the state with their phoney populist ideology and electoral commodification.”

Sanwo-Olu coasting to landslide victory in Lagos, leads in 18 LGAs declared

.Process a sham, crime against humanity- Bode George

.As Speaker Obasa wins Agege constituency I seat for 6th term

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is heading for a landslide victory in the Governorship election conducted in the state on Saturday, 18 March, 2023

The state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared results from 19 out of the 20 local governments in the state with the outstanding result from Eti-Osa Local Government being expected.

Rerun election is being held in 10 polling units in Eti-Osa Local Government where elections were postponed on Saturday, 18 March, 2023.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, (APC) has been declared winners of the Agege constituency 1 in the State.

In the 19 local governments declared so far, Sanwo-Olu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have won in 18 while the Labour Party and its candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour won only in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government.

As at the time the collation of results was adjourned, Sanwo-Olu and APC have polled 720,555; the Labour Party scored 287,595 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran polled 60,934 votes.

In Lagos Island LGA, APC polled 37,760 votes, PDP scored 1,783 votes, LP garnered 1, 317 votes while other political parties in the contest polled less than 150 votes each.

In Apapa LGA, APC polled 21, 007 votes, LP garnered 4,157 votes, PDP scored 2,489 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 200 votes each.

In Epe LGA, APC polled 29, 614, votes, LP garnered 1,515 votes, PDP scored 3,272 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled l00 and below votes each.

In Agege LGA, APC polled 35, 845 votes, LP garnered 8,486 votes, PDP scored 3,176 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 250 votes each.

In Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, APC polled 39,798 votes, LP garnered 19,821 votes, PDP scored 2,607 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 250 votes each.

In Ikeja LGA, APC polled 32,273 votes, LP garnered 15,174 votes, PDP scored 1,616 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 350 votes each.

In Mushin LGA, APC polled 52,249 votes, LP garnered 11, 759 votes, PDP scored 4,006 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 350 votes each.

In Surulere LGA, APC polled 42,451 votes, LP garnered 28, 069 votes, PDP scored 2,200 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 400 votes each.

In Ibeju-Lekki LGA, APC polled 19, 369 votes, LP garnered 3,785 votes, PDP scored 3,189 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 150 votes each.

In Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, APC polled 38, 682 votes, LP garnered 13,020 votes, PDP scored 2,262 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 400 votes each.

In Badagry LGA, APC polled 41,482 votes, LP garnered 4,863 votes, PDP scored 5,472 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 220 votes each.

In Lagos Mainland LGA, APC polled 26,021 votes, LP garnered 9,999 votes, PDP scored 2,362 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 300 votes each.

In Alimosho LGA, APC polled 83,631 votes, LP garnered 37, 136 votes, PDP scored 7,872 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 700 votes each.

In Somolu LGA, APC polled 36,783 votes, LP garnered 15,096 votes, PDP scored 3,130 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 400 votes each.

In Ojo LGA, APC polled 30,797 votes, LP garnered 19,027 votes, PDP scored 3889 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 200 votes each.

In Ikorodu LGA, APC polled 64,697 votes, LP garnered 13,207 votes, PDP scored 3,797votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 600 votes each.

In Kosofe LGA, APC polled 49,344 votes, LP garnered 26,123 votes, PDP scored 3,537 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 700 votes each.

In Oshodi-Isolo LGA, APC polled 36,792 votes, LP garnered 24,948 votes, PDP scored 2,515 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 300 votes each.

In Amuwo-Odofin LGA, APC polled 17,576 votes, LP garnered 34,860 votes, PDP scored 1,809 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 200 votes each.

Meanwhile, with Obasa’s emergency as the winner in Saturday’s Lagos Assembly poll, the Speaker has won the Agege constituency I seat for six consecutive terms.

In Agege, the Returning officer, INEC, Lookman Adedeji, declared Obasa winner after polling 17,214 votes which were over 13,000 higher than his closest follower, the Labour Party candidate, Raheem Alani who recorded 3,933 votes after the collation exercise.

Meanwhile, Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George on Sunday deacribed the Saturday’s Governorship election in Lagos State as a sham, saying the poll was a total disgrace to All Progressives Congress, APC as a party and Nigeria as a country.

George who is the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland made this remark in a statement he personally signed and made available to the press, adding that the process could be described as a crime against humanity.

He said, “It is disheartening that Lagos State, the bastion of civility, humility, decorum, harmony and respect for the rule of law was, on Saturday, turned to a den of lunatics during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“This is no longer democracy. What happened on Saturday, March 18 in Lagos State was utter lunacy, a complete sham perpetrated by demented souls. Our forefathers who founded Lagos, the Aworis and others, will be angry in their graves at those power-hungry fellows who turned everything upside down in their quest to retain power at all cost.

“We all know that ‘Oro’ is done in a rural setting, and in the night. But in Lagos, we saw some ‘Oro’ worshippers – fake or real – invoking spiritual insults on other Nigerians in broad daylight. This is a bastardisation of our culture and tradition.

“Other states are running their elections smoothly and democratically without violence but reverse is the case in Lagos.

“During the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, soldiers were seen on the road and there was civility. Thugs didn’t mess up. There was complete peace. So, who ordered that the soldiers should be withdrawn during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections? Was their withdrawal ordered to ensure that thugs had a field day, snatching and burning ballot boxes and papers?”

He queried, “When are we going to be civil in our approach to constitutional democracy?

“This is not the Lagos we used to be proud of. This election is a total disgrace to APC as a party and Nigeria as a country. Due to threats from thugs, many potential voters returned home in anger without voting.

“In many polling units, we watched videos of snatching of ballot boxes/papers by APC thugs. Ballot boxes and papers were also burnt. Thugs were seen with dangerous weapons invading polling units, threatening voters to either vote for APC or leave. Some voters were matcheted and shot.

“The tragic -comedy of the electoral charade was witnessed when a couple was turned back from a polling unit by APC thugs because they look like Igbo. Whereas they are full blooded Yoruba.

“In democracy, you can’t force anybody on the people. Let the will of the people prevail. Is this now a mob state? With what happened on Saturday, Lagos is now the centre of ‘Wetie’, with thugs on the rampage, attacking innocent citizens.

“Those responsible for this despicable act should be ashamed of themselves and must be brought to justice. I watched videos of armed thugs moving from polling units to units, telling people not to come out and vote if they were not voting for APC. What an affront! What an insult!

$Disenfranchising people who have a legal right to vote and excluding them through mob action is a clear indication that Lagos is now under the rule of the mob.

“The crimes committed at the last election against an unarmed peaceful people trying to exercise their lawful duty and responsibility is no different from war crimes and should be tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC).”

He however appealed, “I want to appeal to all in Lagos that we should remain calm and peaceful. We must continue to trust in Almighty God to give us victory on every front as we continue the struggle in our collective cause for the liberation of our state. May God bless us all!”

We will mobilise to the streets if Enugu, Abia guber election results are manipulated, Labour Party warns

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Labour Party, LP has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC that It would be left with no choice other than to mobilise OBIdients all over the country to take over the streets across the length and breathe of the country if the governorship election results in Abia and Enugu States are manipulated in favour of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The party warned that they would no longer watch as was the case of the presidential election which he claimed LP won but was snatched from them, saying enough is enough.

In a statement by the national chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, “Today, we are again witnessing a situation where a sitting Governor in Abia state is fully involved in an attempt to upturn the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Alex Otti, in the Abia State governorship election that has been clearly won by our candidate

.

“Thesame scenerio is presently playing out in Enugu state where Labour Party’s candidate Chijioke Edeoga is presently leading in virtually all the Local Governments so far announced.

“As we speak, INEC staff are held hostage at Obingwa Local Govt by Governor Ikpeazu and his cohorts to rewrite the results already compiled by INEC officials despite order from the election body asking their staff to head to Umuahia to collate results for the election, which is in favour of Labour’s Alex Otti.

“This is one robbery too many. While Nigerians are yet to get over the ugly rape of a democratic process in last month presidential election by the ruling party at the centre, the PDP has been found engaged in the most shameless manner and disregard for the rights of the citizens.

“We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to intervene and ensure the transfer of all electoral materials to Umuahia where the sanctity of the election and safety of the officials in charge can be guaranteed.

“Ikpeazu cannot rig election in his local government which he lost in the Senatorial elections on the 25th.

“Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who lost woefully in the last election in Enugu North Senatorial zone is presently doctoring the results from the zone with the help of some compromised INEC staff and Police to ensure that PDP is returned elected in the state against the wishes of the electorate.

“We have endured what no other political party in the country has endured in the last few weeks because we believe in due process but it appears this is taken for granted. But we may not be patient for too long.

“Let me sound it for the first time that we will resist every attempt by the PDP in Abia and Enugu States to upturn our mandate.

“It should be recalled that the PDP in both states had issued threat to opposition parties, which was specifically targeted at Labour Party after sweeping the states during the presidential election, this threat is already manifesting that the ruling party was only interested in rigging elections.

“The Labour Party had thoroughly reviewed all infractions and we have vowed to never again allow the use of foul means to usurp power as it was done in the past and merely ask us to to go to court.

“If this is not addressed, we will be left with no choice other than to mobilise OBIdients all over the country to take over the streets across the length and breathe of the country.

“We have particularly reviewed the rigging of Edo state house assembly elections election, including other affected states and we are putting evidences of infractions in place to name and shame all democratic criminals.

“We have therefore, resolves that in as much as we remain a law-abiding political party, conducting our affairs strictly within the ambit of our nation’s electoral laws, the party will henceforth resist rigging and we will move to the streets to reclaim our stolen mandates.

“We will henceforth directly and physically confront and resist the election riggers from always having a field day in seizing our democratic institutions and circumventing the rules during elections. We have directed our supporters across the country to get ready for our signal to take over the streets.”

INEC postpones declaration of winner of Ebonyi guber poll

.Tension as another PDP chieftain is shot dead

.Deputy Speaker, Ikoro wins re-election

.PDP chairman blames abysmal outing on litigations by members.

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKi

The Independent National Electoral Commission /INEC in Ebonyi State, has postponed the declaration of the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mrs Pauline Onyeka, made the assertion in abakaliki the state capital during the collation of results.

The Commission had earlier announced the results of the governorship election in 11 Local Governments Areas out of the 13 Councils in the State.

In the results so far announced by the Commission, the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress /APC Hon Francis Nwifuru, was declared winner in Nine local governments while the APGA candidate Professor Benard Odoh, won in two council’s namely Ezza North and Ezza South Local Government Areas respectively.

Besides, the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party /PDP Dr Ifeanyi Odii, was declared winner in Onicha local government Area respectively.

According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, the result from the remaining Ishielu Local Government was being awaited .

*The Commission will set up a committee for review *

*They complained of result sheets, we gave them a replacement result sheet, they are still finding it difficult to get the result right*

*The Commission will use results from INEC Result Viewing Center /IREV to carry out the review

*If the result from IREV failed to tálly with that of the Local government Result Sheet, the entire Local Government result will be cancelled.

The Local Governments where Hon Francis Nwifuru was declared winner include Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ikwo, Izzi, Ebonyi, Abakaliki, Ohaozara, and Ivo respectively.

Meanwhile Dr Ifeanyi Odii, the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party was declared winner in Onicha Local Government Area.

In a related development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Hon Kingsley Ikoro /APC, winner of the State House of Assembly seat for Afikpo North West Constituency.

Other House of Assembly members elect who emerged victorious included Hon Arinze Lucas /APC for IshieluNorth State Constituency, Hon Odunwa of Ikwo South, Hon Nwodo Aloysius Nwodo /APC for Ebonyi North East Constituency, Hon Abiri Godwin /APC for Izzi West Constituency, among others.

Meanwhile, A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party /PDP and embattled Chairman in Ebonyi State Chief Tochukwu Okorie, has attributed several court litigations instituted by members of the party, as the bane of the party in the 2023 general election.

Chief Okorue made the assertion in a Statement he issued in Abakaliki the State capital titled *Multiple Litigations, Cause of our Woes – Ebonyi PDP.

Apparently referring to claims made by some party faithfuls alluding that he contributed to the abysimal outing of the party.

According to him, *he social and some mainstream media have been circulating the ridiculous claims to the effect that multiple court cases caused PDP woes*

*While I sympathize with them, I find it rather gratifying that they sincerely believed that they could, at least, breathe some life *

*For the benefit of the few members of the voting public, I am not in court with their victim, my claims have always been against any impostor desirous of hijacking the party*

*I remain the only elected Chairman of Ebonyi State PDP and all their effort at removing me has already splashed mud in their own faces*

* I hereby lend my voice in calling on the few, who are yet to fully grasp the importance of this decision to join hands in ensuring that we do not mortgage the future by subverting the power equation of the state as conceived by our founding fathers

However, A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and agent in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ebonyi State, Oyibo Nwani, was on Saturday shot dead by thugs who stormed his polling unit in the Onicha Local Government Area.

Onicha LGA is home of the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii.

It was gathered that the thugs allegedly came to snatch ballot boxes but youths made frantic efforts to resist them.

In the ensuing melee, the PDP chieftain who held tightly to a ballot box was shot in the head.

When contacted, Ebonyi Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing.

However, she noted that the PDP member was a victim of stray bullets from attacks by gunmen in the area.

How Tinubu’s APC, Yakubu’s INEC, mortgaged Nigeria’s democracy –Atiku

.Says Amaechi’s revelation confirms umpire in Jagaban’s pocket

The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to a revelation by the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was recommended for re-appointment by a member of Bola Tinubu’s camp in 2020.

Speaking in Rivers State on election day, Amaechi noted that not only did the re-appointment of the INEC chairman come from Tinubu’s camp, the INEC boss also worked under Governor Nyesom Wike when the Rivers State governor was Minister of State for Education and interim Minister of Education in the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“INEC is a complete failure. There are those of us who opposed the reappointment of Yakubu Mahmood. The person who nominated him is a member of Tinubu’s camp. So what are you expecting?

“Here in Rivers State, Mahmood worked under Wike as Executive Secretary of TETFund; so what you are having in Rivers is that APC and other parties are contesting, not against PDP, but against INEC, against police,” Amaechi said.

Responding in a statement on Sunday, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu said Amaechi’s revelation was a confirmation of our worst fears that Yakubu’s INEC was working for the APC.

Shaibu stated, “Former Governor Amaechi’s revelation is only a confirmation of what everyone always knew. That INEC under the leadership of Prof. Yakubu is inside the deepest corner of Bola Tinubu’s pocket.

“This is a confirmation of our earlier statement that Tinubu had already embarked on a systematic state capture where the police, INEC, and the judiciary are in his pocket. Is it not surprising that the AIG who was deployed in Rivers State to supervise the governorship and Presidential elections is Kayode Egbetokun, a known ally of Tinubu who also served as Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer while he was governor of Lagos?

“This unholy alliance between INEC and the police is the reason why the election in Rivers State remains one of the most rigged in the history of Nigeria. Indeed, the journey to state capture has begun.”

Shaibu added that INEC chairman’s compromise was the reason results were not uploaded on election day, and also, the same reason that Yakubu continued to announce the results despite protests from political parties.

He said when the story of Nigerian elections is told, the name of Prof. Yakubu will be mentioned for the wrong reasons.

Atiku’s aide added, “This explains why, after promising Nigerians that he would upload election results from polling units, he changed his mind at the last minute and then blamed it on glitches. Truth be told, Yakubu was the only glitch because of his incestuous affair with Tinubu’s APC.

“His predecessor, Prof. Attahiru Jega conducted two credible presidential elections in 2011 and 2015. The 2015 election was so credible that it witnessed the lowest number of election petitions and court disputes.

“Rather than improve on this, Prof Yakubu put his personal interest far and above that of over 200 million Nigerians. He claimed before the election at Chatham House that the electoral system he put in place was so advanced that the human body odour could be used for voter accreditation if he wanted. But this was all part of his grand deception.

“Despite receiving higher allocations than any other INEC chairman in history, Prof Yakubu could not conduct a credible election. This is indeed shameful for a man who over 200 million Nigerians saw as their last hope.”

Shaibu said the exposè by online platform, Peoples Gazette, on the eve of the presidential election that INEC had been compromised by Tinubu, has shown to be true after all.

Atiku’s aide added that it was also disheartening that INEC chairman continued to award sensitive election contracts to APC

FCT-IRS prioritizes institutional frame work to boost revenue

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Haruna Abdullahi says the management of the Service has prioritized institutional framework as key strategy to steadily boost revenue generation in the territory.

Abdullahi stated this while giving a key note address on “Accounting for a better world” at the Annual Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Members, Partner Employers and Students Summit 2023 in Abuja.

He explained that what the management of the Service under his leadership has been doing in the last two years was to build a strong and robust system that would outlive them, thereby making processes and procedures of tax administration easier and seamless with a view to enhance tax collections.

“What we have been doing in the last two years is to build the institutional framework to fit into globally recognised institutions that will be a model for not only our counterpart agencies in Nigeria but in Africa.

“We have carried out a number of reforms to reshape the Service to enhance our revenue drive in the FCT. We have stepped up on our awareness campaigns to educate taxpayers on all our processes as well mobilise the prospective taxpayers to be in tax net.

“Our engagement with our major stakeholders has been enhanced overtime as we constantly engage them, update and educate them on decision, direction and introduction of any policy in order to carry them along.

“Capacity building of staff has been an utmost priority for the Service more than ever. We cannot have efficient and committed workforce if the staffers are not well trained to deliver optimally.

“From what we have done so far, in the next few years, there will be visible impact in terms of what the Service will be generating” he stated.

The FCT-IRS boss while speaking to students at the Summit, admonished them on the importance of mentorship when making career choices, as guides from their mentors would go a long way in shaping their career paths.

Abdullahi who is also a Fellow of ACCA underscored the need for mentors and successful persons in their choosen endeavours in the society to identify talents and build them to become great people in their careers.

The FCT-IRS chairman while commending the ACCA for organising the summit, stated that the association had given him global opportunity to work around the world hence urged the participants to tap from this privilege to change their destiny.

Election coverage: SERAP wants court to stop Buhari, others from shutting down broadcast stations

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for “the arbitrary use of the NBC Act and broadcasting code to sanction and threaten to revoke the licences of broadcast stations in the country and shut them down over their legitimate coverage of the 2023 general elections.”

Joined in the suit as Defendant is Mr Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture.

The NBC had last week reportedly sanctioned 25 broadcast stations and issued ‘final warnings’ to 16 others for allegedly violating provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code during the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

But in the suit number FHC/L/CS/469/2023 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Lagos, SERAP is asking the court to determine “whether the broadcasting code used by the NBC to sanction some broadcast stations and threaten to shut down others is not in inconsistent and incompatible with freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom.”

SERAP is asking the court for “a declaration that the sanctioning of some broadcast stations and threat by the NBC to revoke the licences and shut down other stations for their lawful coverage of the general elections is unconstitutional and unlawful, as it violates freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom.”

SERAP is seeking “an order of interim injunction restraining President Buhari, the NBC and Mr Mohammed from threatening and sanctioning broadcast stations in the country simply for carrying out their constitutional duties, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed contemporaneously in this suit.”

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that: “It is a travesty of justice to punish and threaten broadcast stations seeking to promote election integrity and citizens’ engagement and participation, while allowing perpetrators of electoral violence and grave human rights violations escape accountability for their alleged crimes.”

According to SERAP, “Rather than promptly investigating allegations of election-related violence and other infractions of the Electoral Act and the Nigerian Constitution, and going after suspected perpetrators, the Nigerian government is scapegoating the media by targeting and punishing broadcast stations.”

SERAP is also arguing that, “the use of NBC Act and Code in this case would open the door to arbitrariness and fundamentally restrict freedom of expression that is an integral part of the public order protected by the Nigerian Constitution and human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a state party.”

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare, Ms Adelanke Aremo, and Ms Valentina Adegoke, read in part: “The media plays an essential role as a vehicle or instrument for the exercise of freedom of expression and information in a democratic society.”

“The NBC legislation and codes do not confer unfettered discretion for the restriction of freedom of expression and media freedom on those charged with their implementation.”

“The sanctioning of some broadcast stations and threat by the NBC to revoke the licences of others and shut them down is neither necessary nor proportionate, as it would unduly intrude upon Nigerians’ right to freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom.”

“The use of vague and undefined phrases such as ‘unpatriotic individuals’ ‘subversive, hateful, and inciting utterances, particularly post-election’, as grounds to sanction and threaten to broadcast stations is inconsistent and incompatible with human rights requirements.”

“The Nigerian Constitution and human rights treaties impose legal obligations on the Nigerian government to refrain from imposing restrictions which are not consistent with human rights requirements, including on discussion of political and election-related issues.”

“It is also inconsistent with constitutional and international human rights requirements to sanction and threaten broadcast stations solely for their coverage of the issues around the general elections on the basis of vague phrases such as ‘unguarded statements’, and ‘negative conversations’ used by the NBC.”

“The sanction and threat also represent a serious hindrance to the exercise of journalism, media diversity and independence, media freedom, and participation.”

“Media coverage of the general elections and post-election matters, and media freedom are closely connected, as access to information is an essential requirement for the realization of the rights to freedom of expression and participation.”

“Similarly, the phrases used by the NBC lack sufficient clarity and can be arbitrarily or discriminatorily applied and enforced.”

“The sanction, ‘last warning’ and threat by the NBC would seem not to meet the strict requirements of the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s international human rights obligations. In particular, it is unclear the scope or object of what these wordings seek to prohibit.”

“Under the constitutional and international requirement of legality, it is not enough that restrictions on freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom are formally stated in press releases and regulations.”

“The requirement of legality also serves to define the scope of legal discretion conferred on implementing authorities in order to provide adequate protection against arbitrary implementation.”

SERAP is therefore asking the court for the following reliefs:

A DECLARATION that the use of the NBC broadcasting code to sanction some broadcast stations and threaten to revoke the licences of others and shut them down for covering the general elections is a violation of the rights to freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom.

A DECLARATION that the sanction of some broadcast stations and threat to revoke the licences of others and shut them down for simply carrying out their legitimate duties of covering the general elections is a violation of the right to fair hearing as provided for under the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and human rights treaties which Nigeria has ratified.

A DECLARATION that the arbitrary action by NBC to sanction some broadcast stations and threaten to revoke the licences of others and shut them down for covering the general elections is a violation of section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

AN ORDER compelling President Buhari to direct the NBC and Mr Mohammed to withdraw the sanction and threat against broadcast stations and to comply with the provisions of section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

AN ORDER OF PERPETUAL INJUNCTION restraining President Buhari, the NBC, and Mr Muhammed whether jointly or severally or any other authority, person or group of persons from unilaterally sanctioning and threatening to revoke the licences of any broadcast stations and shutting down the stations on the grounds of covering the 2023 general elections.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

NDLEA operatives reject N1.2m bribe, intercept 367kg cannabis sativa

.Arrest 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

.Seize 1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has impounded no fewer than 367 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Kaduna State.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were recovered from a vehicle with registration number FKJ141DX.

He said that two suspects: Monday Suleiman, 62, and Sama’ila Mohammed, 30 were arrested.

He added that a bribe of N1.2 million offered to NDLEA officers were documented as part of exhibits to prosecute the suspects.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on March 15 intercepted a jerrycan of palm oil containing cannabis sativa going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Babafemi said that the interception was made at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company export shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“At the point of examination, it was discovered that 600 grams of cannabis sativa were concealed inside the jerrycan of palm oil.

“A suspect, Tunde Ogunbowale who presented the consignment for export to Dubai was immediately arrested.

“This is even as attempt to export 2.7kg cannabis packaged as part of dried onions to Dubai through a postal service firm was frustrated.

“This was done by the NDLEA officers attached to the courier company, who seized a carton filled with colourful sachets of dried onions, used to conceal the illicit consignment,” he said.

Also, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disrupted the activities of a drug syndicate that operated between Nigeria, East Africa, and Europe, with the arrest of two members of the cartel.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos made the arrest and foiled the attempts to traffic the drugs.

He said that the operatives at the Lagos Airport had on Monday March 13 intercepted a member of the drug syndicate, Ejezie Ifeanyi, during screening of inward passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight from Malawi via Addis Ababa at the arrival hall.

Babafemi added that a search was conducted on him, saying that it was discovered that one of his two bags had a false bottom concealment.

He said: “During preliminary interview of the suspect, he confessed that a member of the syndicate was waiting at the airport car park to pick him.

According to him, an immediate follow up operation led to the arrest of Franco Chukwu, who was waiting in a grey colour Mercedes Benz C180 coupe, marked EKY 973 GQ to receive the drug consignment.

“After his arrest, a proper search of the bag was conducted before the two suspects leading to the recovery of 3.00 kilograms of heroin.

“Findings revealed that the drug syndicate networks operate between Nigeria, and Malawi, Mozambique in East Africa and Europe.

“Chukwu who lives in Lagos is responsible for the recruitment and coordination of the activities of mules on behalf of other members of the cartel based in Mozambique and Malawi, another set operates from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, ” Babafemi said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Similarly, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized no fewer than 1,205,260 pills of opioids in two interdiction operations in Kogi and Gombe states.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a total of 530,160 pills of tramadol and 99,000 tablets of diazepam were seized along Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi.

He said that the drugs were seized from a bus driver, Suleiman Oyedokun, 41, coming from Onitsha in Anambra to Kontagora in Niger, on Monday March 13.

He also said that on the same day, 576, 100 pills of tramadol concealed in bags of rubber slippers were intercepted by NDLEA officers at trailer garage, old Mile 3 road area of Gombe.

“Four suspects: Usman Suleiman, Ya’u Yusuf, Saidu Suleiman and Abubakar Umar have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure,” he added.

Meanwhile, operatives in Delta on March 15 arrested one Ebi Akpotudua, 52, a female distiller who combined cannabis sativa and dry gin to produce a cocktail drink popularly known as monkey tail.

Babafemi said that she was arrested at Ugboroke by river road, Warri with 19.5 litres of monkey tail and 22.2kg cannabis. (NAN)

Threats: NHRC to summon Yahaya Bello, MC Oluomo for questioning

The National Human Rights Commission on Sunday, said it would invite Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluomo for questioning, following their behaviours and alleged inciting comments during the 2023 general election.

It would be recalled that a day before the Presidential and National Assembly elections held, on February 25, Bello allegedly ordered bulldozers to demarcate a road, linking Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The move was seen as an alleged ploy to prevent officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission from taking election materials to the stronghold of his political rival, and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

On his part, MC Oluomo was alleged to have warned the Igbo in Lagos to stay indoors, if they would not vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress. MC Oluomo has however debunked this.

Answering questions from journalists after reading its preliminary statement of the 2023 Governorship and State Assembly elections, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said both Bello and MC Oluomo would be invited for interrogation.

He said, “We are monitoring the cyber space to track hate speeches and cyber bullying. Part of the sources of our information is the cyber space. We’ll invite MC Oluomo for questioning because his statement is worrisome. I listened to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State yesterday, (Saturday), and he said they were investigating the matter. But that will not stop the Commission from carrying out its mandate. We will also invite Kogi State governor for questioning over what happened in Kogi State.”

According to him, the Commission, as part of its mandate to promote and protect human rights, deployed 600 staff human right monitors across the 36 states for the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He said the preliminary report highlighted key findings from monitoring over 1300 polling units by the commission’s staff and reports, and complaints received from Nigerians in its Human Rights Situation Room.

The Commission, during the election, according to him, also monitored, among other issues relating to the conduct of law enforcement and security personnel, hate speech, election related Sexual and Gender Based Violence and vote buying.

Ojukwu stressed, “The environment before the election was fraught with tension, arising from reports and allegations of threats from different political parties and their supporters concerning the elections. Ethnic division and hate speeches were rife in many states, including Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers. This led to the publication by the NHRC of an ‘Advisory on Hate Speech Based on Ethnic and Religious Sentiments and 2023 General Elections in Nigeria,’ on March 16, 2023.

“In Lagos, Enugu, Ebonyi and a few other states, there were threats of violence on opposition supporters, including the use of traditional institutions, schools and the public service. The advisory highlighted areas of concern for the Commission and recommended steps to be taken by the various agencies to address the issues before, during and after the elections,” Ojukwu added.

He continued, “Compared to the Presidential and National Assembly election of February, the Governorship and House of ASsembly elections witnessed a low voter turnout. In states like Niger, Kwara, Benue and Kogi, the turn out was abysmally low, and in almost all the southeastern states, low turn out was also recorded.

“It is important to note that the NHRC in its monthly Review Forum on Human Rights and the 2023 elections warned that the consequences of the hitches and irregularities recorded in the presidential election were capable of increasing voter apathy. It is also important to note that threats of violence prior to the elections may also have played a major factor.

“Our monitors reported incidents of violence, including cases of assault, vandalism, destruction of election materials and polling units in 16 per cent of the polling units monitored. There were reports from Rivers State of hoodlums attacking INEC officials and stealing the BVAS device and election materials,” the NHRC boss further informed.

He stressed, “There were also reported cases of abduction of INEC Officials in Isu LGA of Imo State and attacks on INEC officials in Odoakpu Ward 7, Onitsha in Anambra State. There were also various reports of attacks on polling units from Lagos, Rivers, Nasarawa and Enugu states. In Kano State, there was a report of violence in Rogo Ward of Sabo Gari Local Government Area that led to the death of one person.

“The Commission also received reports of disruption of elections in Ogbia Constituency 2 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. This resulted in no elections in four wards and 94 polling units. There was also a report of ballot box snatching in Enugu East LGA.

“The Commission received with great concern, the attack on the ARISE News crew at Elegushi Palace. We call on law enforcement to investigate these and other incidents of violence and bring perpetrators to book. The Commission received reports of the killing of thugs in Lagos, Katsina and Benue states, Labour Party agents in Lagos,” it said and cautioned, “Elections are not war and no life should be lost in the process of elections.

“Our monitors reported that there were incidents of voter suppression in 11 per cent of areas monitored. Thirty-two polling units did not have results corresponding with the number of accredited voters. This also suggests that there may have been cases of voter suppression or other irregularities in these units. We will investigate these incidents further to ensure that voters’ rights are protected. In Lagos, there were reports of disenfranchisement of voters, based on ethnic grounds and perceived opposite political persuasion. This has become a worrisome trend which should be checked.

“Vote-buying was reported in 14 per cent of polling units monitored by the NHRC monitors. Our monitors also reported 192 incidents of vote-buying, which is a disturbing trend in our electoral process. The Commission received reports of vote-buying from Imo, Zamfara, Cross River and Kano states. The Managing Director of Kano line was allegedly arrested for vote-buying at Masaka polling unit, Kofar-Mazugal ward, Dala- LGA, Kano State. It has also been reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency arrested vote buyers in Ogun and Kaduna states respectively,” the NHRC reported.

POSN demands cancellation of Rivers, Lagos and Imo election results over widespread irregularities

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the results of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held on Saturday in Rivers, Lagos and Imo states over widespread irregularities.

The group in a statement issued on Sunday lamented how the ruling parties in Rivers, Imo and Lagos states perpetrated mind-boggling electoral malpractices, voter intimidation and suppression of the will of the people in a desperate bid to win the elections at all cost.

POSN called for a repeat of the polls in the three affected states, warning that any attempt by INEC to uphold the tainted election results would mean foisting unpopular candidates on the people, which could lead to anarchy.

The statement signed by Great Imo Jonathan of POSN’s Director of Strategic Communications, reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the irregularities, malpractices and voter suppression that characterized the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers, Imo and Lagos states on Saturday.

“From the evidence available to us, it is obvious that the conduct of the elections in the aforementioned three states did not comply with the Electoral Act. It would pose immense danger to our democracy if the results of the elections are upheld by INEC.

“From available evidence and testimonies of independent observers, many voters perceived to be voting against ruling parties in the affected states were chased away from the polling units, while the snatching of ballot boxes at the strongholds of the opposition was the order of the day.

“As a country, the process of electing our leaders must be free and fair so that the political office holders can be answerable to the electorate.”

“We, therefore, demand the cancelling of the results and holding of fresh elections in Rivers, Lagos and Imo states so that INEC may not be seen as a perpetrator of evil and supporter of electoral illegality. Anything short of this could be an invitation to anarchy,” POSN said.

Guber election: PDP leads in 17 Rivers LGAs

The Peoples Democratic Party is leading in 17 of the 23 local government areas of Rivers State from the results of the governorship election so far collated in the state.

The main opposition party All Progressives Congress has maintained a distant second, while the Social Democratic Party is maintaining the third position followed by the Labour Party.

The State Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum, Effurum, Delta State, Prof Akpofura Rim-rukeh, received the 17 LGA collated results from the various collation officers and electoral officers.

Rim-rukeh at exactly 6 pm on Sunday adjourned collating of results till Monday after calling for the next available result from any of the remaining councils without response.

He stated, “If there are no other results ready from the other local governments, I will close collation for today.

“Collation of results will resume on Monday.”

The LGAs so far collated are Tai, Opobo Nkoro LGA, Gokana LGA, Ogu/Bolo, Eleme, Ikwerre, Oyigbo, Etche, Khana, Andoni, Bonny, Ahoada East, Okrika,

The others are Abua-Odual, Emuoha and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni respectively.