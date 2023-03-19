INEC postpones declaration of winner of  Ebonyi guber poll

.Tension as another PDP chieftain is shot dead

.Deputy Speaker, Ikoro wins re-election

.PDP chairman blames abysmal outing on litigations by members.

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKi

The Independent National Electoral Commission /INEC in Ebonyi State, has postponed the declaration of the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mrs Pauline Onyeka, made the assertion in abakaliki the state capital during the collation of results.

The Commission had earlier announced the results of the governorship election in 11 Local Governments Areas out of the 13 Councils in the State.

In the results so far announced by the Commission, the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress /APC Hon Francis Nwifuru, was declared winner in Nine local governments while the APGA candidate Professor Benard Odoh, won in two council’s namely Ezza North and Ezza South Local Government Areas respectively.

Besides, the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party /PDP Dr Ifeanyi Odii, was declared winner in Onicha local government Area respectively.

According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, the result from the remaining Ishielu Local Government was being awaited .

*The Commission will set up a committee for review *

*They complained of result sheets, we gave them a replacement result sheet, they are still finding it difficult to get the result right*

*The Commission will use results from INEC Result Viewing Center /IREV to carry out the review

*If the result from IREV failed to tálly with that of the Local government Result Sheet, the entire Local Government result will be cancelled.

The Local Governments where Hon Francis Nwifuru was declared winner include Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ikwo, Izzi, Ebonyi, Abakaliki, Ohaozara, and Ivo respectively.

Meanwhile Dr Ifeanyi Odii, the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party was declared winner in Onicha Local Government Area.

In a related development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Hon Kingsley Ikoro /APC, winner of the State House of Assembly seat for Afikpo North West Constituency.

Other House of Assembly members elect who emerged victorious included Hon Arinze Lucas /APC for IshieluNorth State Constituency, Hon Odunwa of Ikwo South, Hon Nwodo Aloysius Nwodo /APC for Ebonyi North East Constituency, Hon Abiri Godwin /APC for Izzi West Constituency, among others.

Meanwhile, A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party /PDP and embattled Chairman in Ebonyi State Chief Tochukwu Okorie, has attributed several court litigations instituted by members of the party, as the bane of the party in the 2023 general election.

Chief Okorue made the assertion in a Statement he issued in Abakaliki the State capital titled *Multiple Litigations, Cause of our Woes – Ebonyi PDP.

Apparently referring to claims made by some party faithfuls alluding that he contributed to the abysimal outing of the party.

According to him, *he social and some mainstream media have been circulating the ridiculous claims to the effect that multiple court cases caused PDP woes*

*While I sympathize with them, I find it rather gratifying that they sincerely believed that they could, at least, breathe some life *

*For the benefit of the few members of the voting public, I am not in court with their victim, my claims have always been against any impostor desirous of hijacking the party*

*I remain the only elected Chairman of Ebonyi State PDP and all their effort at removing me has already splashed mud in their own faces*

* I hereby lend my voice in calling on the few, who are yet to fully grasp the importance of this decision to join hands in ensuring that we do not mortgage the future by subverting the power equation of the state as conceived by our founding fathers

However, A Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and agent in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ebonyi State, Oyibo Nwani, was on Saturday shot dead by thugs who stormed his polling unit in the Onicha Local Government Area.

Onicha LGA is home of the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii.

It was gathered that the thugs allegedly came to snatch ballot boxes but youths made frantic efforts to resist them.

In the ensuing melee, the PDP chieftain who held tightly to a ballot box was shot in the head.

When contacted, Ebonyi Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing.

However, she noted that the PDP member was a victim of stray bullets from attacks by gunmen in the area.