FCT-IRS  prioritizes institutional frame work to boost revenue

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Haruna Abdullahi says the management of the Service has prioritized institutional framework as key strategy to steadily boost revenue generation in the territory.

Abdullahi stated this while giving a key note address on “Accounting for a better world” at the Annual Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Members, Partner Employers and Students Summit 2023 in Abuja.

He explained that what the management of the Service under his leadership has been doing in the last two years was to build a strong and robust system that would outlive them, thereby making processes and procedures of tax administration easier and seamless with a view to enhance tax collections.

“What we have been doing in the last two years is to build the institutional framework to fit into globally recognised institutions that will be a model for not only our counterpart agencies in Nigeria but in Africa.

“We have carried out a number of reforms to reshape the Service to enhance our revenue drive in the FCT. We have stepped up on our awareness campaigns to educate taxpayers on all our processes as well mobilise the prospective taxpayers to be in tax net.

“Our engagement with our major stakeholders has been enhanced overtime as we constantly engage them, update and educate them on decision, direction and introduction of any policy in order to carry them along.

“Capacity building of staff has been an utmost priority for the Service more than ever. We cannot have efficient and committed workforce if the staffers are not well trained to deliver optimally.

“From what we have done so far, in the next few years, there will be visible impact in terms of what the Service will be generating” he stated.

The FCT-IRS boss while speaking to students at the Summit, admonished them on the importance of mentorship when making career choices, as guides from their mentors would go a long way in shaping their career paths.

Abdullahi who is also a Fellow of ACCA underscored the need for mentors and successful persons in their choosen endeavours in the society to identify talents and build them to become great people in their careers.

The FCT-IRS chairman while commending the ACCA for organising the summit, stated that the association had given him global opportunity to work around the world hence urged the participants to tap from this privilege to change their destiny.