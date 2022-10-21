Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Governors Sanwo-Olu, Wike at COWLSO’s 22nd National Women’s Conference at the Eko Hotels and Suites, V.I

Photo Gallery
By Peter
-R: Wife of the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Falilat Obasa; Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike; his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife/Chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat during the opening of COWLSO’s 22nd National Women Conference themed: “Spring Forth – Standout”, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, on Tuesday, 18 October 2022.
18
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R: Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike; his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife/Chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; wife of Kwara State Governor, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq; wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola; the Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and his wife, Falilat during the opening of COWLSO’s 22nd National Women Conference themed: “Spring Forth – Standout”, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, on Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

L-R: Wife of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike; his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife/Chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu during the opening of COWLSO’s 22nd National Women Conference themed: “Spring Forth – Standout”, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, on Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 8103 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 21, 2022

Special Persons Association of Nigeria (SPAN), Annual…

Maiden Edition/ Flag- off of Margaret Aina Oguntala Capacity…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 20, 2022

1 of 225