Jandor promises to amend policies that cripples Lagosians

VICTORY ORIMEMI

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Jide Adediran has promised inclusiveness in his government and amended policies that affect the people of the State.

Speaking at a Stakeholders meeting with the nonindigenes in Alimosho on Thursday, Jandor empathized with non indigenes and acknowledged their contribution to the wealth of the State and promised to make the state livable by providing an environment where people can thrive without discrimination.

“Everyone knows our state to be a very rich state that is doing well but we all know that your contribution to Alaba international, Aspamda, Ladipo market have contributed to our status of being a wealthy State but currently, how are we paying you in return?

“Look at what is happening currently in Alaba international market, it’s unfortunate that as a government, we’ll take what they call enabling environment away from business people. How then do you get to retain the state?

“This what I’m going to do, I’m going make Lagos livable for you, to endure that where you have your trade, we give you an enabling environment. We want to birth a Lagos that will work for everybody irrespective of where you’re from.”

Adediran also briefly talked about his ambition and his decision to rule, he said he has been preparing for this role for the past seven years and won’t be a Governor who seeks “second level” approval before he delivers.

“Nobody asked me to run, for the first time in Lagos you’re to have an independent Governor. I was not talked into this. I had that conviction within myself and I started working on it seven years ago to get here. So I’m not a Governor that is not prepared to governor that was called upon to come.

“This is a government that would carry everyone along, as a Governor I won’t seek a second level approval from anyone before I make Lagos work, policies that affect residents will be amended.”

Akindele on the other hand, visited the council, Ile iwe, Igando and Ikotun markets in Alimosho area of the state where she promised never to close down any market and protect women, youth and children in the state.

“We will not close down markets because we know this is where you feed your children and family from. Instead, we shall punish whoever contravenes the law.

“We shall make education free and compulsory for all children and provide free school uniforms. I Funke Akindele and all PDP candidates will not disappoint you,

“We have a lot in stock for the women and other people in Alimosho generally. We have seen decay in infrastructure. Women have to be empowered, and we will encourage them by all means.

“We will not take your means of livelihood because we don’t want your children to become criminals.”

