David Mark’s Son dies in London Hospital

The son of former Senate President David Mark, Tunde Jonathan Mark, has died in a London hospital where he underwent treatment for cancer.

Tunde, who died on Friday morning, was the first son of the former President of the Senate.

In a statement, Mr. Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser to David Mark, said Tunde was born on October 13, 1971, and attended Yaba Military School where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK, for his Secondary school education.

Tunde, a Biochemist obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He also studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences at the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The statement disclosed that the late deceased was married with a daughter and his funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

