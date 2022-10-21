Supreme court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP guber candidate

The supreme court has affirmed the nomination of Sherrif Oborevwori, speaker of Delta state house of assembly, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Delivering judgment on Friday, a five-member panel of the apex court, led by Amina Augie, upheld the decision of the Abuja court of appeal.

During the PDP primary in May, Oborevwori polled 590 votes to beat David Edevbie, the commissioner for finance during the James Ibori administration, who polled 113 votes.

While Oborevwori is the preferred candidate of Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta governor, James Ibori, a former governor, is said to be backing Edevbie.

