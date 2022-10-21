2023 my vision is to advocate for additional Constituency in IVO .

“Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the candidate of National Rescue Movement (NRM) vying to represent the people of Ivo Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, comrade Orji Joseph Okeke, also known as Big joe, says his vision is to Advocate for the creation of additional Constituency for his people.

Joe stated this while interacting with newsmen in Abakaliki and noted that if elected, he would Advocate for the creation of an additional Constituency because his people have been denied access to leadership positions due to their population as well as the one Constituency factor.

“In Ivo local government we have different clans, the Ishagu extraction, Akaeze, and Ada Ivo and before now, we have five local governments in Ebonyi South Senatorial District, out of these five local governments, each of them has two Constituencies, but Ivo has only one.

“Since 1999, people have been representing Ivo Constituency in the State House of Assembly but no one has deemed it necessary to raise the motion for additional creation of Constituency to balance up.

“It’s a fact, that if you’re talking about internally generated revenue, Ivo cannot be ruled out, we contribute between 30 to 45 percent of the internal revenue because of the natural resources there.

“And when it comes to sharing this allocation, we get only one slot in the Constituency, it takes four years before power rotates back to a particular clan, since 1999 to date, no one has represented Ivo from the Ada Ivo clan and it’s a pity”. he said.

He maintained that his priority would be to ensure that the floor of the State House of Assembly is notified of the need to create an additional Constituency to accommodate all the people of the local government into governance.

“It’s our right so that those in Akaeze and Ishagu would have different Constituencies for all-encompassing systems”. Big joe explained.”

