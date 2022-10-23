Governor Udom Emmanuel empowers more constituents of Eket federal constituency with one million Naira each.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Another phase of beneficiaries have emerged in the Governor Udom Emmanuel making of millionaires series in the Eket Federal Constituency.

The series is a personal initiate of the Governor with some young persons in the four local government areas randomly selected and gifted one million naira each, while others got starter packs to support their businesses.

The current beneficiaries of one million naira gift include Esther Akpan John from Onna, Jeremiah Edoho, Esit Eket, Samuel Solomon Ubokudom from Eket, Melford Asuquo from Ibeno, and Brave Elkanah Nsekhe as well as Victoria Okon Uffot from ONNA.

Making the presentation to the beneficiaries, Grand Patron of the scheme, Mr Ekerete Emmanuel charged them to make judicious use of the grant and also show gratitude to God.

Mr Emmanuel cautioned against desperation and other vices by youths and maintained that through patience, hard-work and trust in God, favour locates people.

He admonished the youths to imbibe the spirit of thanksgiving regardless of their circumstances and charged the beneficiaries to be prudent in investing the funds for ultimate benefits.

Coordinator of the scheme and Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso said the Governor personally chose to use the avenue to reach out to more people who may have not been reached through his other social security and youth empowerment schemes and urged those who are not able to benefit, to pray and expect their blessings subsequently.

Ten others where presented with financial support during the exercise.

They included Solomon Akpan Joshua, Victor Udo Charlie, Liberty Udo Harrison, Jerry Assam, Uyoatta Assam, Ubong Itama, Victor Edikpo, Edikan Archibong Edoho, Godswill Bassey and Ubong Ekong

The beneficiaries, who spoke through Mr Jerryz Edoho and Mr Brave Elkanah, thanked the Governor for his benevolence and also appreciated the organizers, pledging to make judicious use of the package.

The Special Assistants to the Governor on Project Monitoring, Mr. Joseph Okon, and Engr. Uwem Udoka were at the event to also assist in presenting the cheques and cash to the beneficiaries.