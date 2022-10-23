3 abducted, 2 slain as gunmen storm Katsina community

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Suspected gunmen in their numbers at the weekend invaded Magamar – Jibiya community in Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State, kidnapped three persons and dismembered the remains of two victims.

Daily Champion gathered that in the mayhem, some persons were macheted by the suspected bandits, who stormed the community around 9.15pm on Saturday.

Two vehicles were reportedly stopped by the terror suspects who killed two passengers before abducting three others.

A source said the mayhem was brought to a halt by the prompt arrival of a team of the joint military and police operatives in the violence – prone area.

According to the source, the invasion of different communities and attacks on vehicles plying the Katsina- Jibiya highway in the environs occur sporadically at any time of the day.

A resident of Magamar jibiya, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, commended the police and military operatives for responding soon after they got wind of the latest attack o restore peace and order in the area.

Spokesman of the state police command, Isah Gambo, a Superintendent of Police, could not be reached for confirmation of the report as several calls to telephone lines received no response.