Governor Soludo Pays A Facility Visit To Sir Emeka Offor’s Multi-Million Dollars Stalled Project

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, took time off from his very busy schedule to pay a facility visit to Sir Emeka Offor’s multi-million dollars abandoned oil and gas equipment fabrications company, Katzec Engineering Limited, located at Ilashe land, Snake Island, Lagos

Governor Soludo was officially conducted round the expansive land where the company is located by Sir Emeka Offor, the Chairman of the Company and Mr Mike Simpson, Director; Mr Tochukwu Odukwe, Group Director

The Governor was shown some of the pathetic sights of the multi-million dollars equipment and machineries which have been purchased and put in place for years but are currently laying fallow and un-utilized

Kaztec Engineering Limited, was established by Sir Emeka Offor to play a pivotal role in the development of the oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy via fabrications, pipeline laying and installation and jackets for offshore platforms. The company came into existence in 2010 and officially stopped work in 2015 till date due to government force majeurs

To breathe fresh life into the company, it will require the intervention of governments both at the federal and state levels to save the massive investments already made as well as the massive equipment and machineries decaying away in the expansive land where the company is located

Governor Chukwuma Soludo commended the patriotic investment and entrepreneurial zeal demonstrated by the Chairman in establishing the company while regretting the abandonment and rot of the massive equipment and machineries which need immediate intervention

The Governor was accompanied on the trip by the Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr Ikenna Ofodeme, Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Barr Anthony Ifeanya, Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, MD ANSIPPA, Mr Mark Okoye, Barrister Leo Chiegboka, Lagos Liaison Officer

Other personalities at the visit include Senator Ibrahim Hadejia from Jigawa State, Hon Chudy Offodile, Chief Okey Nwosu, Prof Adesoji Adesugba, Mr Oliver Alawuba, GMD of UBA and several others