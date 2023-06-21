Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Governor Peter Mbah appoints Chief of Staff, media aides and others

Metro news
By Editor
Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

By Cosmas Chukwu

 

 

The governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has approved the following political appointments, according to press release issued by the Secretary to the State Government and made available to newsmen.

The SSG, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, in the release listed the appointees as follows:

 

  1. Barr. Victor Udeh, Chief of Staff to the Governor
  2. Ken Chukwuegbo, Principal Secretary
  3. Kenneth Ugwu, Head of Service
  4. Tony Okenwa, State Accountant General
  5. Ms. Angela Nnamani, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service
  6. Prof. Linda Obiamaka Egbo, Special Adviser, Public Financial Management
  7. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  8. Dubem Onyia (Jr), Special Adviser, Donor Relations
  9. Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture
  10. Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal
  11. Fred Nnajiofor, Chief of Protocol
  12. Osita Onuma, Senior Advisor, Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy
  13. Ozurumba Elechi Afigbo, Senior Special Assistant, Delivery Unit
  14. Dan Nwomeh, Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media
  15. Reuben Onyishi, Senior Special Assistant, New Media
  16. Uche Anichukwu, Senior Special Assistant, External Relations
  17. Barr. Juliet Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Inter-ministerial
  18. Mrs. Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke, Senior Special Assistant, Policy and Project Management
  19. Vincent Onyeabor, Senior Special Assistant, Security Matters
  20. Nonso Nwankwo, Senior Special Assistant , ICT
  21. Mrs. Adenike Okebu, Senior Special Assistant, Revenue
  22. Dan Chukwuma, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol
  23. Barr. Joshua Ejeh, Special Assistant, Research and Publication
  24. Mrs. Sandra Chinweuba George, Special Assistant, Revenue Generation and Monitoring

Continue Reading
Editor 12326 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

We’ll continue engaging Federal Govt.to end insecurity…

Engage modern policing models, Cleric charges new Acting IGP

Namdas hails Tinubu’s choice of  service chiefs, NSA

Killing of policeman : Legacy Nation is spreading lies, out…

1 of 342