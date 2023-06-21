Governor Peter Mbah appoints Chief of Staff, media aides and others

The governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has approved the following political appointments, according to press release issued by the Secretary to the State Government and made available to newsmen.
The SSG, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, in the release listed the appointees as follows:
Barr. Victor Udeh, Chief of Staff to the Governor
Ken Chukwuegbo, Principal Secretary
Kenneth Ugwu, Head of Service
Tony Okenwa, State Accountant General
Ms. Angela Nnamani, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service
Prof. Linda Obiamaka Egbo, Special Adviser, Public Financial Management
Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Dubem Onyia (Jr), Special Adviser, Donor Relations
Mike Ogbuekwe, Special Adviser, Agriculture
Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, Special Adviser, Legal
Fred Nnajiofor, Chief of Protocol
Osita Onuma, Senior Advisor, Digital Transformation, Technology, Innovation, Industries of the Future and Industrial Strategy
Ozurumba Elechi Afigbo, Senior Special Assistant, Delivery Unit
Dan Nwomeh, Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media
Reuben Onyishi, Senior Special Assistant, New Media
Uche Anichukwu, Senior Special Assistant, External Relations
Barr. Juliet Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Inter-ministerial
Mrs. Loiusa Chinedu-Okeke, Senior Special Assistant, Policy and Project Management
Vincent Onyeabor, Senior Special Assistant, Security Matters
Nonso Nwankwo, Senior Special Assistant , ICT
Mrs. Adenike Okebu, Senior Special Assistant, Revenue
Dan Chukwuma, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol
Barr. Joshua Ejeh, Special Assistant, Research and Publication
Mrs. Sandra Chinweuba George, Special Assistant, Revenue Generation and Monitoring
Comments are closed.