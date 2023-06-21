We’ll continue engaging Federal Govt.to end insecurity in Plateau – Mutfwang

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has vowed to continue intensifying a more robust collaboration with Federal Government to end security situation ravaging the state.

Mutfwang stated that he had a privileged of meeting president Ahmed Bola Tinubu over Plateau security challenges and the president assured him that the situation must be attended to.

The governor gave the hint Wednesday at new Government House Little Rayfield, Jos, during the inauguration of five new permanent secretaries that were appointed into the state civil service.

He bemoaned that parts of the local governments in the have come under severe attacks.

“In Mangu Local Government alone they have killed over 150 people, and as I speaking to you over 20 villages were destroyed and the attacks were continue unabated.

“We have taking some steps. We have put some measures in place but I want to promised Plateau people that by the grace of God this situation will be arrested.

“Were not fighting for any tribe or religion. The time has come and the time is now when we must work on our differences, we must fight to be able to reach a point of understanding where we must live together.

“I therefore called on leaders in every strata of our society to rise to the occasion of entrenching harmonious coexistence. It is time to know leaders who can shake hands across the divide, leaders who can build bridges across the divide of tribes and faith”, he mentioned.

Governor Mutfwang while congratulating the newly appointed service chiefs acknowledged that Plateau are looking forward to work closely with them.

“We prayed that God will give them the compassionate heart to see that the situation on Plateau cannot be politicized. We will be getting into Abuja while they settled down to be able to engage them.

He cautioned youths not be allow themselves to be use in spreading falsehood in the social media against the government, saying they on the trail of those who trying to ridicule them.

He also charged the interim local government chairmen to remain calm and take their responsibility seriously as the they came at the time when the local government system is also be reinvigorated for the betterment of the society.