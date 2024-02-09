Champion Newspapers Limited
Governor Otti sets up Abia State University Visitation Panel.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

 

The Abia State Governor ,Dr Alex Otti has approved the setting up of a full Visitation Panel for the Abia State University,Uturu.

In a release signed and made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,Kazie Uko, said the Panel is to be chaired by
Professor Steve Okorodudu , others are Professor Rose Nwabueze, Professor Mrs Abiola Awosika-Fapetu,Dr Sonny Ajala SAN.

Others are Professor Ngozi Osarenren , Professor Nnenna Oyidie Okeh ,Mr Emmanuel Okpechi ,FCA,Dr Confidence Ogbonna and Mr Dodoh Okafor ,the Secretary.

He said the Panel will be formally Inaugurated by the Governor on Tuesday, February 13,2024 at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia,by 12 noon prompt.

