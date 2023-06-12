Governor Mutfwang to Plateau citizens: embrace tolerance, and respect for human rights, as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has urged citizens of the State to embrace democratic values of tolerance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law as Nigerians mark the 2023 Democracy Day celebration.

Mutfwang in a goodwill message to mark the day described democracy as the best form of government that focuses on improving the well-being of citizens and vested in the people the power of recruiting their leaders.

According to him, “Fellow citizens of Plateau State, today we celebrate Democracy Day, a day that also marks the annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections, adjudged to be the most credible and freest in the history of elections in our beloved country.”

The Governor said this is opportunity to remind us of the importance of democracy and the need to uphold its principles. Democracy is not just about elections, but also about the rule of law, respect for human rights, and citizen’s participation in the decision-making process.

He noted that the annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections was a dark moment in the history of Nigeria, and called for the protection of democratic tenets and respect for the will of the people.

He enjoins citizens to continue to work towards building a society that is fair, just, and inclusive, where every citizen has a voice and a stake for a brighter future.

He called on the people of Plateau State to reflect on our journey so far, be grateful to God for keeping us among the living; and to say the least, we must resolve to live together in the interest of peace, unity and progress of our beloved state.

Furthermore, Governor Mutfwang said, “Today, our land needs healing. Our land needs the hand of God. Our land needs divine intervention. The land has come under unprovoked attacks by invaders who are hell-bent on causing pain, untold hardship, and destroying our heritage.

“By the grace of God, we are committed to ending the mindless bloodletting across our communities. As part of an effort to curb the security challenges, we have appointed a Special Adviser on Security and Homeland Safety who is expected to bring to bear his skills and competence in providing solutions to the problem.

“We must also acknowledge that democracy is not just about holding elections or having a government in place, but it is about ensuring that the people’s voices are heard and their needs are met, particularly their security. As a government, we remain committed to promoting the welfare and security of all citizens and residents of Plateau State.”