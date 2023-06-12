Sponsor of Climate Change Act Rep Sam Onuigbo inducted as one of the 5 Most Valuable Parliamentarians in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Sam Onuigbo has been inducted into the first-ever National Assembly Most Valuable Parliamentarian Hall of Fame.

Onuigbo was part of five senators and House members out of the 469 members of the 9th National Assembly to be so honoured.

Onuigbo (Odozi Obodo Gburugburu) is the only honourable member or senator from the southern part of Nigeria to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

According to the Executive Director of Order Paper Mr. Oke Epia the organiser of the MVP Hall of Fame, the process of selection was based on performance appraisal aimed at “unveiling a distinct class of excellent performers in the National Assembly”.

The final five inductees emerged after four screening processes spanning three years, through several appraisals by independent and globally recognized appraisers using the metrics of Value, Volume, Impact, and Progression.

