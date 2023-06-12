June 12: Gani Adams urges Tinubu to relive Abiola’s dream of alleviating suffering

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Monday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill the dreams of a prosperous Nigeria, saying the late MKO Abiola’s mandate stands for justice, freedom, equity, liberty, and sustainability of democratic tenets.

Iba Adams made the appeal at the 30th commemoration anniversary of June 12 1993 in Ogba, Lagos.

With the theme, June 12, 1993, Identity Politics and the National Question: Thirty Years After various speakers spoke on the need for Goverment to ensure that democratic principles are allowed to flourish in the country.

Adams stated further the death of the late MKO was not in vain because democracy has come to stay.

He added that though there are challenges that have threatened the foundation of this democracy, He noted that things could be better with the proper approach.

He said, “I am delighted that we are all alive to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the June 12 1993 annulled election.

“During the June 12 struggle, we saw hell on earth. But to the glory of Almighty God, truth eventually triumphs. That is why the memories of the late MKO Abiola and that of other heroes and heroines still linger on to date.

“In the same vein, for June 12 to be recognized officially as Democracy Day means a lot to us as an organization. It taught us great lessons about courage. It taught us great lessons about consistency. It taught us a lesson about truth. And we are happy no matter how long lies endured, the truth will always prevail.”

He however pointed out, “We cannot achieve much if our democracy is tied to the 1999 constitution that we are using presently in Nigeria.

“The 1979 and 1999 constitutions are tools that the military imposed on us to preserve their atrocities.

“And the constitutions have always remained the bane of Nigeria. That is why we are where we are at the moment.

“Unless we embrace regionalism, and let the federating unit develop at their own pace, Nigeria may find it very difficult to realize its lofty dreams.

“With a new administration in power, there is a need for President Bola Tinubu to come up with policy direction that has a human face.”

In his remarks, the Guest Lecturer, Dr.Oseni Taiwo Afisi, a professor of Philosophy and Director, Special Interventions, from the Lagos State University,(LASU) spoke on the topic, ‘June 12 election: Identity Politics and the National Question: 30 Years After,’ explained the role of socio-cultural groups and individuals in advancing democracy.

He added that Abiola’s view on nation-building was on inclusive government, where every ethnic nationality would be included in government.

He restated the need for the new administration to look into the influx of Nigerians leaving the country for greener pastures,(Japa) saying there is a need for the administration to work on how those great Nigerians would return to the country,(Japada)in order to rebuild the nation.

“We must appreciate the efforts of OPC in sustaining the ideals of this democracy and I believe that Nigerian history will always be kind to the group.

President of Women Arise Initiative, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin spoke about the need to continue to re-invent the spirit of June 12 in national consciousness as we do annually.

“With the number of prominent guests I see here today reminds me of the late Yinka Odumakin.

“Nigerians put aside the primordial influence and vote for the late MKO Abiola. Nigerians must never give up.

“Identity Politics is not really bad but it has been demonized here in Nigeria. All over the world, identity Politics is practiced. So we must work on the unity of this country. When there is unity there is peace.

“I am appealing to President Tinubu for the de-annulment of June 12. Abiola must be recognized as one of our past Presidents. He died for our collective struggle.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be proactive in terms of securing the country and he must also work on reducing the pain that came with removal of subsidy.

Other speakers at the event include, Human Rights Activist, Barrister Tunji Abayomi, Dr.Kunle Abayomi, Dr.Kunle Salako, Dr. Gbenga Onayiga Otunba Dare Babarinsa,Mr.Bola Bolawole and Prof.Kolawole Raheem,Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Chief Gani Balogun.

Royal Father of the day, and the Alaguda of Aguda Kingdom, Oba Akeem Agbaosi restated the need to sustain the ideology of the organization, saying the OPC has made remarkable progress in sustaining the core values of democracy.