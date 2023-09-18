Governor Kefas Agbu visit security outfits in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

In his efforts to intensify the security situation in Taraba State, Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas on Monday 18th September, 2023 visited military and paramilitary formations in a bid to recalibrate the security architecture to effectively protect the lives and property of the citizens.

The Governor underlined that his administration will not let its guard down in the fight against insecurity so that citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed.

The Governor described the visit as a follow-up visit since the security chiefs had previously visited.

The visit is also a part of Dr. Agbu Kefas’ resolute efforts to address the issue of insecurity in some parts of State and to raise the morale of security organizations as they carry out their fundamental duty of defending society.

Places visited by Governor includes, the Department of State Service, Nigerian Army’s Sixth Brigade Headquarters, State Police Command, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, and the Federal Road Safety Commission.

Others are the State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Taraba State Fire Service, and Taraba Marshal Security Guards Ltd.

In series of meetings with security personnel and traditional leaders, the Governor, repeatedly reaffirmed his commitment to the protection of lives and property of all Tarabans.

The visit, without a doubt, conveyed the Governor’s strong and reassuring intention to personally see to it that the security formations work in accordance with his vision of making Taraba State safe and secure in order to promote investment in the Agriculture, Mining, and Tourism sectors among others.

The Governor also visited the State College of Nursing and Midwifery where he inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of infrastructure projects in the institution and the site of new Government House.

Dr. Agbu Kefas was accompanied on the visit by the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali, the Secretary to the Government of the State, Chief Gebon Timothy Kataps, and the Commissioner of Information and Reorientation, Hajiya Zainab Usman Jalingo among other top officials.