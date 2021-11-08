Gov. Sanwo-Olu honoured with Year 2020 Zik Prize in Good Governance at Eko Hotel and Suites, V I

L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu flanked by members of the State Executive Council at his receipt of the Zik Prize in Good Governance during the 2020 Zik Prize in Leadership and Public Service, organized by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), at the Eko Hotel and Suites,Victoria Island, on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) receiving the Zik Prize in Good Governance from Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (second left) during the 2020 Zik Prize in Leadership and Public Service, organized by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Sunday, November 7, 2021. With them: Former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Alex Otti (left) and Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi (right).

L-R: Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Motors Limited, Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo representing Minister of State for Health, Senator olorunnimbe Mamora; Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Mr. Urum Eke; Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh and Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr. Uche Orji, during the 2020 Zik Prize in Leadership and Public Service, organized by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

