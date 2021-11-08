People’s Redemption Party vows to unseat Oyetola in 2022…..Elects new executives in Osun

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Osun State chapter has disclosed its readiness to unseat the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola in 2022 gubernatorial election.

This is as the party elected new executives during its congress to paddle the canoe of the party in the state for another four years.

The congress which took place in Osogbo over the weekend was witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Delegates of PRP, at the state congress, unanimously reelected all the state executives that have been piloting the affairs of the party in the last four years in the state.

Speaking shortly after his affirmation, the reelected chairman of the party, Comrade Abiodun Afolabi said, the party is bouncing back stronger to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

Afolabi stressed that, people of the state are anxious for change which they believe, PRP is capable of bringing, adding that, his party is ready to chase Oyetola out of office come 2022 gubernatorial election.

He said, the party has the key to all the infrastructural development the state is yearning for, saying, people of the state should be expecting more development if the party takes over the state.

Afolabi thanked the party faithful for the confidence reposed in him, saying he will work assiduously with other executive member to ensure victory for the party in any future elections in the state.

Other re-elected executives of the party include: Comrade Olusakin Adebiyi as Vice Chairman; Raji Kassim, Secretary; Olukiran Femi, Organising Secretary; Omotosbo Tayo, Women Leader and Alao Mary as Auditor.

Lawal Muskrat, Financial Secretary; Olajiire Gbolahan, Publicity secretary; Adejumo Adepoju, Treasurer; Wale Oyelami, Legal Adviser; Aminu Isiaka Kayode, Assistant Publicity Secretary.

Others include: Aliyu Dodo, Assistant Financial Secretary; Shaibu Ahmed, Assistant Organising Secretary; Oluwafunminiyi Ago, Assistant secretary; Alade Wahab, Youth Leader; Ajiboye Niyi, Assistant Legal Adviser and Adeyemi Abass, Assistant Youth Leader.

