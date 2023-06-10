Gov Nwifuru appoints female University Don Prof Grace Umezurike as SSG in Ebonyi

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, has appointed a University don Prof. Grace Umezurike, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Umezuruike, is the first female to be appointed Secretary to State Government since the creation of Ebonyi State in 1996.

The appointment of the New SSG was made public in a Press Statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor at the weekend.

According to Statement, the SSG will be sworn in at the State Executive Council Chamber Government House, Ochudu Centenary City Abakaliki, on Tuesday.

The Statement opined, “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved the appointment of Prof. Grace Umezurike as Secretary to Ebonyi State Government”

“The appointment takes immediate effect”

The Statement added that the new appointee will be sworn in on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.

Prof Grace Umezuruike, before her appointment, was a senior lecturer in the Department of Philosophy and Director of General Studies at Ebonyi State University