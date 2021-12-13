Gov. Fayemi, Makinde, Diri, Abiodun present at late Justice Babalakin’s 8-day Fidau

… Obasanjo wrote powerful, emotional tribute to my father– Dr Wale Babalakin

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Sunday joined other noteworthy Nigerians at the 8-day Fidau Prayer of late Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin.

The Fidau programme of the retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who died at age 95 on December 4, 2021 took place at Gbongan in Ayedade local government area, Osun State.

Prayers were made for the family and Nigeria at large by Chief Imam Chief Imam of Osogboland, Sheik Musa Animashaun and the Chief Imam of University of Ibadan, Prof. Abdur-Rahman Oloyede.

In his sermon, the Chief Missioner of Ansar-Ur-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdrahman Ahmad extolled the exemplary attributes of Justice Babalakin as he said the children should be grateful for the gift of a good father.

Ahmad who described the late jurist as one who touched lives positively when he was alive, urged his children to keep their father’s charity gesture alive by instituting a charity foundation that surpasses others.

He said, “it is a great achievement for you the children that it was Baba that gave birth to you. Your own achievement is that your children should be greater than you. “You know your father for his uprightness, discipline, consistency else your trajectory would have been so different as some may have gone rascally but for your dad, you owe him eternal gratitude. “The Prophet Muhammad said all his accounts will be clean except three things, which are, the charity he perpetuated, Baba devoted the last years of his life to Charity, you will definitely remember Babalakin for charity, I hope you will keep this gesture alive. “I hope you will immortalise him by instituting a Charity Foundation, this is a man that is not only charitable but he devoted the remaining party of his life to charity. “Another thing that will benefit the dead after he had gone is how able you turn people around. Our father is not only illustrious, brilliant, Judge to many judges, but he also made many people, he is assured of perpetual reward for making human beings and teaching them how to live their lives.” In his words of appreciation, Dr Wale Babalakin, the eldest son of the late Justice expressed gratitude to the governors present as well as those that had earlier visited. Dr. Babalakin also appreciated the vice president, Prof. Osinbajo who paid a condolence visit on Saturday and former president Olusegun Obasanjo for writing a powerful tribute to his father. “I have never seen Chief Obasanjo write so emotional about anybody like that. I knew then he usually come to Gbongan probably once every two months to sit with Baba, just two of them discussing.”

He thanked all other prominent Nigerians and clerics that graced the Fidau, praying that Allah lead them back to their various destination safely.