Konga Yakata 2021 shatters record  

Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant, has drawn the curtains on a hugely successful 2021 edition of its annual Black Friday sale tagged Konga Yakata, with the company witnessing a massive 180% growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

The record-breaking development comes as the month-long campaign, which commenced on Thursday, November 11 came to an end on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Feelers indicate that the e-commerce giant broke all its existing sales records during the duration of the wildly popular Konga Yakata, further justifying the significant traffic witnessed on the Konga website as well as the massive footfalls to its chain of retail stores spread across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria throughout the period of the campaign. A source close to Konga, who pleaded anonymity as the company is yet to officially release figures, disclosed that the company enjoyed a very successful campaign, racking up massive orders and new customers, while also confirming integrity and influence of her digital logistics company known as Kxpress and the impact of various partners who showed extreme commitment.

Specifically, Konga witnessed the most significant traction from its Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Computing, Wines/Spirits and beverages categories, all of which recorded more than a combined 120% growth year-on-year from the 2020 edition of Konga Yakata. Also witnessing tremendous growth were its Home & Kitchen, Phones & Tablets and Electronics categories.

Deliveries were also fast-tracked, with most orders reaching their last mile destinations in record time during Konga Yakata.

In addition, the source attributed the success of Konga Yakata 2021 to the plethora of partnerships at the disposal of the e-commerce giant for the month-long sale fiesta.

Top among these was its rewarding collaboration with leading financial institutions – Access Bank Plc. and Verve Nigeria – both of which partnered with Konga to offer shoppers who make payments with their debit cards an extra 10 per cent discount on all their orders throughout the duration of Konga Yakata. Access Bank also partnered with Konga to offer shoppers free delivery for the purchase and donation of food items for themselves and for their families, loved ones, the less privileged and communities across Nigeria under the Konga Kares CSR programme.

Other key partnerships which helped deliver an outstanding 2021 edition of Konga Yakata include those signed with brands such as Lenovo, HP, Coca Cola, Intel, Unilever, Zinox, Apple, Samsung, Haier Thermocool, Tecno, Asus, Vivo, iTEC and Infinix, among others.

‘‘Konga Yakata 2021 was a remarkable one for Konga as it went a long way in demonstrating the huge popularity Konga enjoys in the e-commerce space as arguably the most trusted brand. Although the management of Konga is yet to release official data, reliable information indicate that it was a record-breaking campaign for the company with over 180% growth,’’ the source revealed.

With Konga Yakata over, attention is now expected to turn to Konga Jara, an annual year-end promotion offering shoppers exceptional deals and huge savings on their yuletide shopping.