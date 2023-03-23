Gov. Adeleke presents staff of office to monarchs in Osun

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has presented staff of office and instrument of appointment to the Atolugbu of Ejemu Oke-Oba, Oba Olaoye Yinusa Oyelayo Akanbi, and the Oniran of Ilu Iran Oke-Osun, Oba Sawiyu Ayinla Alao in Ayedire Local Council Development Area of the state.

Governor Adeleke, who was represented at the presentation ceremony by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi charged the indigenes of the towns to cooperate with their new monachs for the progress, unity and peace.

He noted that the appointment of Oba Akanbi and Oba Alao went through due processes.

The governor enjoined residents of the Local Council to shun acts of violence and continue to sustain the existing peace they have been known for.

He reiterated his pledge to keep his campaign promises, saying he will judiciously utilise the meager resources of the State to spread the dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of Osun.

He stated that within hundred (100) days in office, he has provided socio-economic amenities to make life easier for the people at the grassroots and for the traditional institution.

While appealing for the support of the people, he urged residents to reciprocate the good gesture of government by discharging their civic responsibility through regular payment of their taxes and others levies to enable the government do more.

At the event, Oba Abdul Rafiu Oyekanmi Mosobalaje 11, the Monarch of Oluponna appreciated the Governor for the peace that prevailed during the last Saturday’s elections in the State and for the successes recorded.

The Royal Father also commended the Governor for his unprecedented achievements within his first 100 days in office, saying it has never happened in the history of the State.

In their separate remarks, the newly crowned monarchs thanked the Governor for the opportunity given to them to serve their people.