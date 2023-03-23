I’m most qualified candidate to become next Senate President says Senator Barau

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

The Chairman of, the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Jubril Barau on Wednesday boasted that he is the most ranked and experienced among those contesting for the office of the Senate Presidency.

The Kano Born Senator who made this known while addressing Journalists in Abuja at the National Assembly premises stated that he would officially begin his campaign for the number one seat in the Senate in a few days.

He said, ” The National Assembly has the latitude to regulate its procedures as a distinct arm of government. That’s why we have our standing rules.

“It is clear in the Senate Standing Rule that aspiration or election for the Office of the Senate President shall be by ranking and most experienced.

” Among those who are seeking to occupy that office, I have the highest ranking and most experienced.

“The issue is that of competence. You need to be grounded in procedures of legislation and other activities of the parliament before becoming the Senate President.

“As we speak, I’m number one among those who are aspiring to become Senate President in terms of experience.

“Will you now relegate competence to other sentiments? There was a time we had a Christian Senate President, David Mark, and a deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, a Christian and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, a Christian. There were the most experienced and ranking at that time. Competence was not relegated to sentiment then.

” Bringing religious sentiment won’t fly. It’s about competence, not sentiment.

When we talk about experience, I’m the most experienced.

“There is a need to reward performance. The North West deserves to produce the Senate President because we gave the President-elect the highest votes.

“We want our president to go for a second term. We saw what he did in Lagos and want him to replicate that across the country.”

