Goodluck Jonathan, Kyari visit Tinubu

News
By Editor
58
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

It was gathered that the former President failed to speak with State House correspondents after the meeting.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, is also meeting with the President

Meanwhile, the President is also meeting with the newly inaugurated President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Also in the President’s office are the Governor of Imo State and chairman technical committee on the APC Senate election Hope Uzodinma is accompanied by former Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje. The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is also in the Villa.

 

 

 

 

