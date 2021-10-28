Glo subscribers to win Kia car, other exciting prizes in Joy Unlimited Extravaganza

Prizes worth several millions of Naira are up for grabs by current and prospective customers as data grandmasters, Globacom, launches an exciting end-of-the-year promo tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza.

Over 500,000 prizes including different household appliances like fridges, television sets, generators have been earmarked for winners across the country.

Globacom explained at a press conference recently at its corporate headquarters in Lagos adding, “There are also data prizes which will be won on daily basis while the grand prize of a brand new Kia Saloon car will be won by lucky subscribers across the country every month end throughout the duration of the promotion”.

The promo is in commemoration of the company’s 18th anniversary and to appreciate its numerous customers who have been loyal to the brand since its inception in August 2003. “Since 2003 when Globacom changed the paradigm at launch with the people –oriented offer ‘Per second billing’ the company has consistently brought innovation, quality service delivery and unequalled benefits to its subscribers in the past 18 years”.

Globacom said further that the life-enhancing customer reward promo tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza is in continuation of the different promotions from the stable, including the recent Everyday Bonanza and My Own Don Beta promos which was an avenue for thousands of telecom subscribers in Nigeria to win huge prizes from the telecommunications firm.

The network urged customers to participate in the promo by dialing the dedicated USSD code: *611# on the Glo network. They can also recharge a cumulative of N500 a week (Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the draws.

In addition to this, a total recharge of N2, 000 in a calendar month qualifies subscribers for the monthly draws while all recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x, 5x, etc.) count towards qualification.

Glo encouraged customers across the country to avail themselves of the opportunity of Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo to win prizes, assuring them of more value-adding and life-enhancing products and services meant to give Nigerians world class experience on the network.

