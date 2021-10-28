Four PDP Governors in Ondo to woo Mimiko back to party

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko on Thursday hosted four serving Governors under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inside his expansion mansion in Ondo town.The four Governors are Seyi Makinde(Oyo) Nyesom Wike(Rivers) Aminu Tambuwal(Sokoto) and Okezie Ipeazu (Abia).

The meeting is indirectly confirming the rumours of a purported plan by Mimiko to return to his former party from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The party was formed in the wake of 2020 governorship election in Ondo State with the former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi as its flag bearer.

The PDP Governors who were in Ondo State said they paid a visit to former Governor of the State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal led his three other counterparts to Mimiko’s ‘Loverboy ‘residence in Ondo town.

The Governors were received by Mimiko, his wife, Olukemi, former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, three members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rasheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinribido, Festus Akingbaso, former speaker, Jumoke Akindele, former chief Judge, Olaseinde Kumuyi and deputy governorship Candidate of ZLP in the 2020 election, Gboye Adegbenro and state chairman of the PDP, Fatai Adams, his predecessor, Clement Faboyede, Ondo ZLP Chairman, Joseph Akinlaja among other leaders.

Addressing reporters after the closed-door meeting, Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state said, “we are here in the beautiful Ondo Town, in Ondo state the home of our leader, and brother, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state to reinvite him back to his family, his political family, PDP and work towards rescuing Nigeria.

“I am here with the governor of Abia, Rivers, and Oyo.”

The Sokoto state governor said they had a very robust engagement with Mimiko and very optimistic they will hear something very positive from him soonest.

He said” The message is simple, let’s come back to reposition the PDP and rescue the country. The urgency of the matter is now.”

On the 2023 general elections, Tambuwal said, “We are rebuilding the political platform, the PDP, we are repositioning it towards ensuring that PDP is back to power in 2023”.

Mimiko in a brief chat with reporters described the visit by the PDP governors as one of the many engagements to woo him back to the party.

His words “This is one of the series of interactions we have had over the last few months. They have come to tell us why we should join forces with them in the PDP and the efforts they are making in repositioning the party.”

According to the former governor, “I promise to make known my position on the visit of the PDP governors after meeting with leaders of the Zenith Labour Party.

“We have listened to them and going to have our stakeholders meeting and ultimately it is the people, the stakeholders that will decide. We will give them information and they will take a decision outrightly.”

