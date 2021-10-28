Former Minister, Ibrahim dumps APC, joins PDP

Ibrahim Isa Bio, the former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, has left the All Progressives Congress party. He switched allegiances to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Bio, a former Minister of Transport, defected with his supporters on Thursday in his Gure/Gwasoro ward in Kwara State’s Baruten Local Government Area. Ruling Ibrahim Isa Bio, refused to support Dr Bukola Saraki when the former Senate President switched from the APC to the PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Tunde Ashaolu, the PDP’s Kwara State Publicity Secretary, welcomed Bio to the party in an Ilorin statement on Thursday, praising the Baruten-born politician for making the bold and timely decision to join the party. “The action reflects the wishes of Kwarans who are tired of the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration’s misrule,” he said. “We are delighted to welcome former Minister Ibrahim Isa Bio and his supporters into the Kwara Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) family. He went on to say, “We applaud his voluntary bold and timely decision to dump the retrogressive and dysfunctional APC and pitch tent with our party that is growing stronger by the day.”

According to the party’s spokesman, Bio’s addition to the party will further strengthen the PDP because he is a respected community leader and experienced politician. He declared, “The repositioned Kwara PDP is poised to reclaim power from the APC and deliver good governance to the people of Kwara.”

