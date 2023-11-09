Glo gives 6 months data bonus on iPhone 15 models

Digital telecommunications services provider, Globacom, has announced the availability of the latest iPhone 15 models for purchase in its Gloworld shops nationwide. Those who purchase these choice devices in Gloworld shops stand to reap huge benefits from Globacom.

The company announced in a statement in Lagos that customers who buy any model of iPhone 15 from any Gloworld store will receive a 6-month data incentive of 18GB. This deal, the statement added, is available to Glo subscribers alone.

Said Globacom: “We are excited to offer the much-coveted iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, made with a gorgeous new durable aluminum and color-infused back glass design with the Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto option, as well as A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C in Gloworld outlets across Nigeria.”

“Also on offer are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple’s lightest Pro models ever, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design with powerful camera upgrades including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, A17 Pro chip for next-level gaming and pro performance, a new Action button, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds”, the statement added.

In addition, there is Apple Watch Series 9 model which comes with several exciting features to thrill users. They include an all-new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, a brighter display, faster on-device Siri and Precision Finding for iPhone. Globacom also revealed that customers can also choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch, the first time such is happening.

Also available is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which Globacom said which has all the capabilities that fans of Ultra adore. This is in addition to the powerful new S9 SiP, a magical new double tap gesture, which is Apple’s brightest display ever. It also has enhanced features for outdoor and aquatic activities, an extended altitude range, on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone.

The new 2nd generation AirPods Pro with USB-C charging capabilities and additional dust resistance are also available for purchase at Gloworld shops.