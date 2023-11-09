NPAN to meet Tinubu over high cost of newsprint, re-elects Yusuf as President

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman of Media Trust, Publishers of the Daily Trust Newspapers and Trust Television, Mal. Kabiru A. Yusuf, was on Wednesday returned to office as the President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), for another term .

The election also returned some other officers of the Association, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of Business Day was elected Vice President and Mrs Angela Emuwa, the Chairman of Punch Newspapers as General Secretary,

Mr. Fidelis Anosike, who until yesterday was the Assistant General Secretary, was elected Treasurer thus paving the way for tne election of Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, the Editor – in- Chief of Leadership Newspaper, to fill the vacated seat.

Mrs. Emuwa filled the position vacated by Alh. Mohammed Idris who was recently appointed as Minister of Information and National Orientation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while Mr. Anosike took the position vacated by Mr. Olawale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinatimg Minister for the Economy

Others returned elected were the Deputy President and Publisher of the Guardian newspaper, Lady Maiden-Alex-Ibru, the Publicity Secretary and Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Ex-Officio member and Past President of NPAN, Mr. Ray Ekpu, Ex.-Officio member and Publisher of Pilot Newspaper, Prince Dennis Sami.

The Managing Director of The Telegraph newspaper , Mr. Ayo Aminu, was elected as Ex-Officio member

Mr. Aigbogun’s emergence as Vice President followed an amendment to the Association’s constitution, creating the office of a Vice President which was moved by two Patrons of the Association – Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, Publisher of This Day and Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State.

Speaking after the election, the President, Mal Kabiru noted that the injection of the new officers would further energised the Executive council in achieving set objectives.

He thanked members for the confidence reposed in him and his team.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, Yusuf noted that NPAN would have an audience with President Bola Tinubu as a way of giving its contribution towards moving the nation forward.

Specifically, Yusuf said, there was the need for Federal Government to assist the media industry towards the production of newsprints locally in order to reduce the cost of production.

He said, “Mainly, we looked at the problem of the industry and we set up committees on how to carry on and on the idea of Ombudsman.

“Funding is a general problem in a depressed economy. Newspapers are doing well, I don’t think they can do better than what they are doing now because of the depressed economy.

“We don’t want a situation where people lose their jobs, we, in the industry don’t want that to happen. That is why we are trying to see in terms of helping ourselves and to ask the government in terms of mechanism they can do to help the industry.

“I think the new President should engage as many stakeholders as possible including the media, so that we can be of benefit in the area of selling ideas on how to run the country. That is what democracy is all about, every sector, every industry has special problem, so we are trying to engage. We want to have an audience with him and tell him what we have for the country in general and what can be done about our industry.”

He further disclosed that, “one idea that came during the meeting was to see what we can do about the three newsprints companies. What can we do to go back to local newsprints production. If we do that, the problem of dollars will be a thing of the past. But that is going to be a tall order but we certainly shall discuss that with government to see how it can come on board.”

Also speaking in the same vein, the Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Ihekanwa said the meeting looked at “the issue of survival in the terrain. We are looking at how to harness the best in this environment.”

She added, “I’m very optimistic that with the new President, we look forward to new things.”